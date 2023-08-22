Serve and volley: fall youth tennis clinic

Join Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal, past Culpeper tennis champions and other players for an upcoming free youth tennis clinic for ages 6-12 and 13 and older.

Sessions will be held Wednesday evenings from Sept. 13-27 at the tennis courts at Eastern View High School. Participants must bring their own racquets.

For ages 6-12, the clinic will be held 5:30-6:45 p.m. and for 13 and older from 7-8:15 p.m. This is the seventh year Deal has headed up the tennis camp as well as a basketball camp through Parks & Rec. The clinic is for youth and adults from beginner to intermediate skill level.

“We usually have 125 or so participants,” Deal said. “For tennis we have good players that volunteer to teach and some local tournament champions of the past.”

Registration is required through Culpeper County Parks & Recreation at web.culpepercounty.gov/parksrec/page/programs-and-activities or 540/727-3412.

Recalls, updates from local health department

Here at the latest health updates from the Friday weekly update of Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

Recall Alerts:

Listeria outbreak: Do not eat “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups. These recalled ice cream cups were sold nationwide and were served in at least one long-term care facility. Listeria is especially harmful for some people. For people who are 65 years or older and people with weakened immune systems, it often results in hospitalization and sometimes death. For those who are pregnant, it can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth or a life-threatening infection in their newborn, according to the health update.

Sensio Labs 860k electric and stovetop pressure cookers. The lid can unlock and be removed during use, causing the contents to unexpectedly splash out, posing a burn hazard. Get a refund at 855/647-3125 or recall.sensiobrands.com.

US Consumer Product Safety Commission warns consumers to immediately stop using La-La-Me organic newborn loungers posing suffocation risk and fall hazard to infants. Fails infant sleep product standard. Dispose of product immediately.

Nestlé USA Announces Voluntary Recall of Limited Quantity of NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16.5 Oz) Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Material.

Q: How can I make sure the food I'm eating in restaurants is safe?

A: As you enjoy going out to eat, make sure to check Virginia Department of Health online inspection reports. At the restaurant, order food that is properly cooked, make sure your hot food is served hot and your cold food is served cold, and ask about pasteurization for certain sauces or desserts. And make sure to refrigerate leftovers quickly, according to the health department.

Road upgrades done near Fauquier schools

The intersection of Rogues Road at Kennedy Road West opened to traffic last week as VDOT contractors completed a $5.5 million project to improve safety and traffic flow near Kettle Run High School and Greenville Elementary School in Fauquier County.

Work crews began the project in May 2022, to make the area safer for traveling public as well as pedestrians and bicyclists. The upgrades include a new northbound left turn lane from Rogues Road onto Kennedy Road, according to a VDOT release.

The signals are now modified at Academic Ave. to allow pedestrians a safe crossing. Plus, a new 10-foot-wide shared use path extends from Route 1521 (Grapewood Drive) to Kennedy Road.

Help from state for homeowners in foreclosure

The Virginia Mortgage Relief Program of Virginia Housing is closing to new applicants, effective Oct. 1.

While federal funding to the state is limited, the program will continue to operate until all funds are distributed that were received through the American Rescue Plan Act during the pandemic. Virginia homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who may benefit from this assistance are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, according to an agency release. Eligible applications submitted prior to Oct. 1 will be processed based on remaining funding availability with applicants at risk of foreclosure taking priority in the process.

Since the program launched on Jan. 3, 2021, Virginia Housing has worked with applicants and participating servicers to offer relief to Virginia’s homeowners to avoid default, foreclosure or displacement, assisting over 10,000 households across the commonwealth. More than $171 million in assistance has been given to eligible homeowners, according to the agency.

For homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage or other homeownership-related expenses during these challenging economic times, the program provides valuable support and assistance to help ease the financial strain and keep families in their homes, said Malika Mickey, VMRP Manager.

“We encourage those who have not applied and need assistance to do so now as funds are limited,” Mickey said.

Virginia homeowners with past due mortgage and/or other qualified home ownership-related delinquencies should see VirginiaMortgageRelief.com or call 833/687-8677 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays.

Reva Mobile Food Pantry holding grocery giveaway

For those in need of food assistance, the Reva Mobile Food Pantry can help.

The latest giveaway will be held 9:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday at Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue on U.S. Route 29.

The Mobile Food Pantry delivers fresh produce, dry goods and occasionally dairy and frozen meat, free of charge. All are welcome. See brafb.org or contact 540/248-3663.

Regional Commission meets tomorrow

Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in its offices, located at 420 Southridge Parkway, Suite 106, in Culpeper.

Public comment may be submitted at the meeting or prior to the meeting at planinfo@rrregion.org or 540/829-7450, ext. 11 by 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 23. The agenda and supporting materials are available at rrregion.org.