Culpeper area community briefs for Aug. 24, 2021

Happy Birthday National Park Service
Visitors get free admission to Shenandoah National Park this Wednesday, Aug. 25 in celebration of the National Park Service’s 105th birthday.
It is a fee-free day in all national park sites and is celebrated annually.
On Aug. 25, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the act creating the National Park Service, a new federal bureau in the Department of the Interior responsible for protecting the 35 national parks and monuments then managed by the department and those yet to be established, according to nps.gov
Congress established Yellowstone National Park March 1, 1872 in the Territories of Montana and Wyoming “as a public park or pleasuring-ground for the benefit and enjoyment of the people” and placed it “under exclusive control of the Secretary of the Interior.”
The founding of Yellowstone began a worldwide national park movement. Today more than 100 nations contain some 1,200 national parks or equivalent preserves.
In the years following the establishment of Yellowstone, the U.S. authorized additional national parks and monuments, many of them carved from the federal lands of the West. These, also, were administered by the Department of the Interior, while other monuments and natural and historical areas were administered by the War Department and the Forest Service of the Department of Agriculture. No single agency provided unified management of the varied federal parklands until 1916, according to nps.gov.
Town Council meetings this week
The Culpeper Town Council Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, Aug. 24 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St., followed at 10 a.m. with Public Safety, Public Works, Planning & Community Development Committee.
At 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25 the Light and Power and Water and Wastewater Committee will meet in the Economic Development Center. The Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Public Transportation Board will meet at 2 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Virginia Regional Transit, 1099 Brandy Knoll Ct. in Culpeper.
See agendas and document at Town of Culpeper BoardDocs.
Parent Café in Culpeper
Ever wonder how other parents make things work? Want to build connections with other parents and caregivers? Like hearing and sharing ideas about parenting?
Join the Parent Café at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 at the community services complex, 710 U.S. Avenue in Culpeper. RSVP ehommel@rrcsb.org or 540/717-6902.
PTO Spirit Day at Sweet Frog
Support Emerald Hill Elementary PTO on Spirit Day, all day on Aug. 25 at Sweet Frog, 15323 Creativity Dr. in Culpeper.
‘Navigating Life through a Pandemic’
The next meeting of the suicide prevention group, Team Jordan, will be held at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 28 in the community room at the Roscoe H. Ford Culpeper Police Dept., 740 Old Brandy Rd.
Featured speaker Alan Rasmussen, prevention manager for Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, will present a program on navigating “Life Thru a Pandemic-Not Over Yet Folks!” All are welcome to attend the meeting and enjoy some snacks from Chick-fil-A and Knakal’s Bakery along with door prizes.
“So Please Grab a friend or Neighbor, come out and help make a positive impact in OUR COMMUNITY,” says chairperson Chief Chris Jenkins. “It’s Never too Early to Talk Suicide Prevention.”
Preventing suicide requires a public health approach in which prevention efforts take place on the societal, community, family and individual level.
718-3030 or Chrisjenkins01@aol.com
”Virginia Honey” history book signing
Local Author Virginia C. Johnson will be signing copies of her new book, “Virginia Honey: A Sweet History,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 28 at Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. in Fredericksburg.
Honeybees have been a part of Virginia’s history since they arrived with the first European colonists. They were Jamestown’s valuable addition and a Civil War soldier’s sweet if painful temptation. Honeybees served as homefront heroes when the world wars caused sugar shortages.
In recent years, mead has seen a resurgence along with beekeeping and has claimed a place as a craft beverage in the Commonwealth.
Join Johnson to hunt escaped swarms flying wild in the forests, visit modern-day observation hives and follow the mead path across the state for a taste of history.
Gee’s Bees will also be selling honey made from local honeybees. Contact mwhouse@washingtonheritagemuseums.org to reserve a copy. All customers will receive 20% off purchases of bee-related gifts in the museum gift shop on Aug. 28.