Culpeper area community briefs for Aug. 24, 2021

Happy Birthday National Park Service

Visitors get free admission to Shenandoah National Park this Wednesday, Aug. 25 in celebration of the National Park Service’s 105th birthday.

It is a fee-free day in all national park sites and is celebrated annually.

On Aug. 25, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the act creating the National Park Service, a new federal bureau in the Department of the Interior responsible for protecting the 35 national parks and monuments then managed by the department and those yet to be established, according to nps.gov

Congress established Yellowstone National Park March 1, 1872 in the Territories of Montana and Wyoming “as a public park or pleasuring-ground for the benefit and enjoyment of the people” and placed it “under exclusive control of the Secretary of the Interior.”

The founding of Yellowstone began a worldwide national park movement. Today more than 100 nations contain some 1,200 national parks or equivalent preserves.