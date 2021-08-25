Culpeper area community briefs for Aug. 25, 2021

Local student giving away school suppliesThe community goodwill that started with a local child raising money to replace a trampoline wrecked in a recent storm will continue this weekend.
Yowell Elementary student Bently Eason will be giving away school supplies at Koon’s Automotive in Culpeper from 1 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 28. The 8-year-old purchased the supplies from money he raised at a recent lemonade stand to replace his trampoline.
Eason ended up earning around $1,000 after a Koon’s sales manager pitched in to buy him a new trampoline and a local business owner matched his lemonade sales, as featured in a recent Star-Exponent article.
Eason decided he wanted to use the money to purchase school supplies for kids that need them. He was able to get a lot of supplies, and they will be given out Saturday at Koon’s. Some money has been allocated for anyone who needs specific items like a book bag or calculator.
All leftover supplies will be given to local schools and all proceeds from here on out will be donated to “Kids who can’t jump on trampolines” Bentley said— patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Regional commission meeting todayThe Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet at 1 p.m. today, Aug. 25 at Culpeper Technical Education Center, 17441 Frank Turnage Dr. in Culpeper.
Send public comments: planinfo@rrregion.org or 540/829-7450, ext. 11 before 9:30 a.m. today or in person at the meeting.
Museum Jams Friday night at Old HouseSupport the Museum of Culpeper History and listen to some great acoustic music by Aubrey Driggers 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 27 at Old House Vineyards in Stevensburg.
Museum Jams will feature a 50/50 raffle and the museum will be accepting donations.
Town Planning Commission meetingThe town of Culpeper Planning Commission will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. this Thursday, Aug. 26 at the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
On the agenda is review of a soil & water management plan submitted by Bingham and Taylor, a downtown industry.
Spanberger holds 17th phone town hallRep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, held her 17th telephone town hall meeting since the pandemic began on Aug. 19 with more than 6,000 constituents calling in for the event, according to a recent release from the local congresswoman’s office.
She answered questions from Central Virginians about challenges they are experiencing during Virginia’s economic recovery and ideas they have for improving the District going forward.
Spanberger also shared her views on the need for physical infrastructure investments in this area, prescription drug costs, broadband internet expansion, public safety, voting rights protections, and the evolving situation in Afghanistan.
“In these conversations, I have heard about what is working, what is helpful, and what more we can do during our recovery. Thursday night’s telephone town hall was a terrific opportunity to build on these perspectives and ensure our progress over the next few months,” said Spanberger in a statement. “I was honored to join thousands of Central Virginians and take questions from Virginia parents, seniors, business owners, veterans, and more. If anyone who joined our event was unable to share their question, please reach out to my office for assistance.”
Free square dance drop-in sessionsLake of the Woods Square Dance Club is offering a Beginner’s Square Dance Drop-In Session 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 27 at LOW Community Center located, 110 Sweetbriar Park Rd. in Locust Grove.
Another free session will be held at the same time and place on Sept. 10. Come to one or both sessions to learn a few easy steps. No dancing skills or special clothes are required.
Vaccine clinics today in Orange, MadisonThe Orange Health Department holds COVID-19 vaccine clinics 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at 450 N. Madison Rd.
The Madison Health Department also holds vaccine clinics 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at 1480 N. Madison St. Suite A.