Culpeper area community briefs for Aug. 27, 2021

The Diamonds first rose to fame in 1957 when their single, “Little Darlin,’” sold more than a million copies and became “the National Anthem of Rock and Roll.” Since then, the band has thrived, earning three Gold records, 33 appearances on American Bandstand, performing on the soundtracks to American Graffiti and Happy Days, and inductions into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and Doo-Wop Hall of Fame. Despite the changes in personnel throughout the years, the Diamonds have managed to maintain their status as one of the world’s most elite vocal groups. In their latest touring show, the Diamonds are bringing their classic harmonies in the form of Broadway’s biggest hits from shows like Jersey Boys, Grease, Mamma Mia, Motown, and more.