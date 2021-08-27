Culpeper area community briefs for Aug. 27, 2021

Rasmussen to speak at Team Jordan meeting
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services prevention specialist Alan Rasmussen will speak about life in a pandemic at the 10 a.m. meeting this Saturday, Aug. 28 of Team Jordan, a suicide prevention and survivor support for life group based in Culpeper.
The meeting will be held in the community room in the Roscoe Ford Culpeper Police station, 740 Old Brandy Rd.
There will door prizes, snacks from Chik-fil-A, Knakal’s donuts, coffee and juice. Agenda items include updates from Healthy Culpeper and the Drug Court and scholarship winners.
A Survivor’s Support meeting is held at 7 p.m. the third Monday of the month at RRCS.
Blood drive today in Warrenton
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Aug. 27 at Warrenton Community Center, 430 East Shirley Ave.
Make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Parks & Rec activities, day trips
Culpeper County Parks & Recreation is offering numerous activities that are now open for registration: Intro to Animal & Human Aromatherapy, Drawing & Painting, Karate, Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten & Good Manners Review, Mindfulness Classes for kids & adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids & adults, and many more.
Day trips will include Baltimore Inner Harbor & National Aquarium, The North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad and Christmas Town at Busch Gardens. Activities include: Pamper your feet & Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; Sewing & quilting classes. Contact 540/727-3412 or CulpeperRecreation.com
The Diamonds play Broadway at CCHS
Internationally renowned group The Diamonds will be performing a Broadway music extravaganza live at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 in the auditorium at Culpeper County High School.
The Diamonds first rose to fame in 1957 when their single, “Little Darlin,’” sold more than a million copies and became “the National Anthem of Rock and Roll.” Since then, the band has thrived, earning three Gold records, 33 appearances on American Bandstand, performing on the soundtracks to American Graffiti and Happy Days, and inductions into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and Doo-Wop Hall of Fame. Despite the changes in personnel throughout the years, the Diamonds have managed to maintain their status as one of the world’s most elite vocal groups. In their latest touring show, the Diamonds are bringing their classic harmonies in the form of Broadway’s biggest hits from shows like Jersey Boys, Grease, Mamma Mia, Motown, and more.
Limited single tickets are available for the Culpeper concert for $25/adults and $10/students, available at the door. Concert goers are encouraged to arrive early; seating is first-come, first-served. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Parking is free. 540/972-7117 or stagealive.org.
Nori Japan, Box Lunch opening in Spotsy mall
New retail and culinary offerings are coming to Spotsylvania Towne Centre in Fredericksburg.
BoxLunch, Stir Fry 88 and Nori Japan will open for business this autumn, according to a business release.
BoxLunch is a civic-minded, web + brick and mortar-based specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed and non-licensed merchandise. The pop culture-themed product line includes apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles. With every $10 customers spend, BoxLunch will help provide a meal secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. The 3,600-square-feet store will open next to H&M and will be the second in Virginia.
Stir Fry 88 and Nori Japan will offer two different takes on Asian cuisine and will be located side-by-side in the mall Food Court with a planned opening. Also planning a fall opening is Ghana Jollof, which celebrates the flavors of West Africa and the Caribbean. Another familiar eatery, Logan’s Roadhouse, will open in October near HomeGoods. Later this year, Bravo! Cucina Italiana will welcome its first customers in The Village.
Weis Markets Fight Hunger drive
Weis Markets recently announced launch of its annual Fight Hunger in-store donation program in support of hundreds of local food banks and regional food pantries in seven states.
At checkout, customers can round up their order or purchase a $1, $3, $5 or $10 voucher to help support families in need in their communities. The drive runs through September.
“This is a tremendously challenging time for food insecure families in the communities we serve and the hundreds of food banks and pantries who serve them,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “Our customers have been steadfast in their support for these organizations in the past, and we hope they will consider donating once again. As part of our program, Weis Markets will also continue to donate to our regional food bank partners”
This is the 14th Annual Fight Hunger campaign, which has raised more than $4 million and been supplemented by company donations. The Campaign works with regional food banks throughout its seven-state market area, including in Virginia.
Recovery Rally motorcycle ride, program coming
Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services, the Culpeper Ruritans and the PATH Foundation, “Better Together” Initiative are teaming up to bring a “Recovery Rally” to Culpeper.
CARS is hosting a fundraiser, “Ride for Recovery,” motorcycle ride starting at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5 from Culpeper Baptist Church.
At the conclusion of the ride, the community is invited to Open Door Baptist Church on Germanna Highway at 4 p.m. for a “Recovery Rally.” The event will include food, music, a speaker and recovery support resources.
CARS will have an information tent about its free recovery support group, RESTORE, with meetings held in Culpeper, Madison, Rappahannock, Greene, and Warren.
The “Recovery Rally” is for those in recovery, those seeking recovery, those who love someone in recovery, those who love someone not yet in recovery, those who want to support recovery efforts, everyone who cares about the substance use issues in our community, those who want to see change and those who have lost a loved one to substance abuse. CARS and the PATH Foundation state, “We truly are Better Together.” HeRestores.com and on Facebook at HeRestoresVA. Contact Shelley Burnham, CARS Board Member, at CARSculpeper@gmail.com.