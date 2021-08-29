Culpeper area community briefs for Aug. 29, 2021

Flushing crews will be working daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and drive slowly in the work zone. Some discoloration of water should be expected, but should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, contact 540/825-0285.

Blue Ridge Chorale rehearsals to beginThe Blue Ridge Chorale is pleased to announce its 2021 season, and says, Come Sing with Us!

Led by Director C. Alexander Smith and Assistant Director Melanie Bolas, the Blue Ridge Chorale is a community choral group in Culpeper open to residents in Culpeper and surrounding counties.

Rehearsals for the Fall Season will begin at 6:30 p.m. this Monday, Aug. 30 at Culpeper Baptist Church with in-person registration at 6 p.m. Online at brcsings.com.

Salem Ruritan raffle tickets The Salem Ruritan Club is currently selling tickets for its annual fundraiser.

The fundraiser is a raffle with ten $200 prizes and one grand prize of $10,000. Contact 540/738-2604 to purchase a ticket.