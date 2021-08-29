Culpeper area community briefs for Aug. 29, 2021

FOX commentator to speak at Madison GOP eventThe Madison County Republican Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd. in Madison.
Entrepreneur, journalist and FOX commentator Mercedes Schlapp will be the evening’s guest speaker. Schlapp served as the director of strategic communications in President Donald Trump’s administration.
The meeting will feature a barbeque dinner with side dishes and desserts by members. The charge for dinner is $10. 540/923-4109.
Town Square Family Dollar to reopen Sept. 2Chesapeake-based Dollar Tree announced the grand re-opening of its Family Dollar store located at 508 Culpeper Town Square, Culpeper, on Thursday, Sept. 2.
The renovated 8,342-square-foot store will offer frozen and refrigerated foods, pantry goods, beauty and health merchandise, household supplies, pet food, seasonal items and more.
Shoppers can find coupons on the Family Dollar website.
Back to School Night on ThursdayFarmington Elementary School in Culpeper will hold back to school night from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 2.
Hydrant flush in Three FlagsThe Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will perform unidirectional flushing of water distribution in Three Flags subdivision, and the Oaklawn Area including the Country Club beginning on Monday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Sept. 3, weather permitting.
Flushing crews will be working daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and drive slowly in the work zone. Some discoloration of water should be expected, but should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, contact 540/825-0285.
Blue Ridge Chorale rehearsals to beginThe Blue Ridge Chorale is pleased to announce its 2021 season, and says, Come Sing with Us!
Led by Director C. Alexander Smith and Assistant Director Melanie Bolas, the Blue Ridge Chorale is a community choral group in Culpeper open to residents in Culpeper and surrounding counties.
Rehearsals for the Fall Season will begin at 6:30 p.m. this Monday, Aug. 30 at Culpeper Baptist Church with in-person registration at 6 p.m. Online at brcsings.com.
Salem Ruritan raffle tickets The Salem Ruritan Club is currently selling tickets for its annual fundraiser.
The fundraiser is a raffle with ten $200 prizes and one grand prize of $10,000. Contact 540/738-2604 to purchase a ticket.
Ticket sales are limited to 300, but normally average about 225. The raffle drawing will be held on Sept. 4. Proceeds from the raffle are used to fund the many community projects of the Salem Ruritan club, including annual scholarships totaling more than $5,000 to local high school graduates.
Blood drives this week in areaTwo upcoming American Red Cross Blood Drives will be held locally this week.
Give blood 2 to 6 p.m. this Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.
Madison Fire Hall is hosting a blood drive 1:30 to 7 p.m. also on Aug. 31 at the station, 1223 N. Main St. in the town of Madison.
Wildfires, record-breaking heat and a busy hurricane season are impacting the nation’s blood supply. On top of the toll extreme weather events take on the lives of millions, disasters can cause blood drive closures or prevent donors from being able to give safely.
Make an appointment to donate at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.