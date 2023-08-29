History at Sunset: Reconstruction in F'burg

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park's History at Sunset event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 on “Reconstruction in Fredericksburg.”

Join park staff on a walking tour of downtown Fredericksburg to learn about the Reconstruction period after the Civil War. The program will investigate the initial steps our nation took to rebuild after four years of war, the work of the Freedmen’s Bureau in protecting the rights of newly freed people and the ways that Reconstruction continues to impact lives today.

Meet at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site); 801 Sophia St., Fredericksburg; includes a one-mile walk; sturdy shoes, water and bug spray recommended. Street parking is available.

Event Planning 101 free workshop at Old House

Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission, in partnership with tourism officials from Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock, are hosting a free training workshop focused on event planning tips, tricks and best practices for small businesses throughout the region.

The workshop will be held 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Old House Vineyards in Culpeper County. RSVP required at Event Brite, Event Planning 101 Free Training Workshop. Light refreshments will be available.

Bradley on dean's list at Mount St. Mary's

Dylan Bradley of Culpeper was among the 596 students who earned Dean's List honors for the Spring 2023 semester at Mount St. Mary's University. Students who maintain a 3.4 grade point average or higher are eligible for this honor.

Mount St. Mary's University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university in the Catoctin Mountains near historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland's second largest city. The Mount includes Mount St. Mary's Seminary, the second oldest in the U.S., and the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, an idyllic shrine for spiritual reflection located on a hill above the university.

Seats to be filled on county boards

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants to volunteer to serve on committees which make recommendations on issues in a variety of areas of community life. Citizens may have the interest, knowledge or experience that is needed.

To contribute service on a county board or committee, contact 540/727-3427 for an application or with questions and at culpepercounty.gov. All interested parties are encouraged to apply by Oct. 1, according to a release.

Some seats become available during the year due to resignation. Applications are reviewed during the year. Most committees have terms ending Dec. 31. The Board of Supervisors makes decisions during closed session on appointments.

Seats coming open Dec. 31 are as follows: Agricultural and Forestal District Advisory 4; Airport Advisory 2; Culpeper Economic Development Advisory 1; Economic Development Authority 2; Human Services Board 2; Library-Catalpa, Stevensburg, Cedar Mtn. 3; Parks & Recreation—West Fairfax, Jefferson 2 and Planning Commission 3.

Chamber Community Guide photo entries

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce is looking for submissions for the cover of its 2024 Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Community Guide and Business Directory. The chamber is seeking iconic and historical images of Culpeper to share on the front of the guide distributed throughout Culpeper and Virginia.

Submit entries to photos@culpeperchamber.com by Sept. 30. See guidelines at culpeperchamber.com/culpeper-chamber-community-guide-business-directory-cover-photo-competition.

Museum seeking volunteer docents

The Museum of Culpeper History is seeking volunteers to help with daily operations and ongoing programs. Applicants should be interested in local, state or national history, like teaching, sharing information and meeting new people.

Volunteers allow the museum to put visitors in touch with the story of Culpeper’s past every day. Without their hard work and support, the museum would not be able to do the work it does, the release stated.

The museum is continually seeking docents for the admissions desk to welcome visitors, process admissions, convey information and make gift shop sales. Docents provide a brief orientation to visitors upon request, and may be asked to assist with museum programs during the day.

Volunteer docents must make a minimum monthly commitment of six hours of volunteer work (two 3 hour shifts). As programming expands, the museum is looking for experienced creators of educational content. Program assistants are sought who can help develop new activities and aid in their delivery. Volunteers in this position must undergo a background check. Contact John Christiansen, museum executive director, to volunteer.

Author, activist to share Peace Corps experience

Ursula Foster will read from her book, "From Gulu With Love," and share about her time working with the Peace Corps in Uganda at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Revalation Vineyards, located at 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison.

The native of Esslingen, Germany, now a resident of Madison, has traveled the world to create “Völkerverständigung” (understanding between nations). She firmly believes “if we get to know each other, we would see each other as fellow humans and not as enemies,” according to a business release. This belief led her to spend time, in her retirement, as a Peace Corps volunteer in Uganda.

“As a Peace Corps volunteer I had the opportunity to live alongside Ugandans pretty much in the same way they live, to become a part of their everyday life,” she said.

The things she values most from her time in Uganda are, “The connections I made with people, both Ugandans and fellow Peace Corps volunteers. I am still in touch with many of them. They are now part of my family.”

She learned, “to be flexible and open to do things differently, learn new ways of doing every day chores." The author said she relearned to appreciate the small things, like unexpectedly finding carrots at the market or local pineapples already cut in quarters and dripping with sweetness.

"From Gulu With Love" is centered around the letters Foster wrote home to her friends and family during her time with the Corp. The tasting room will be open Sept. 1, offering flights, glasses and bottles of wine. The event is free and open to the public (21+). Contact Françoise Seillier-Moiseiwitsch at 540/407-1236.

Need of the week: Personal care products

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are personal care products: toothpaste, tooth brushes, shampoo, conditioner and deodorant

Drop off donations from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.