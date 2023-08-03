EV grad awarded conservation district scholarship

A recent graduate of Eastern View High School in Culpeper, Madisyn Corron is the recipient of the annual John H. Boldridge Memorial Scholarship from the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District.

Corron will attend the University of Mary Washington, where she will major in agriculture. Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District is honored to recognize Madisyn for her achievements with the $2,000 award and wish her well in her future endeavors, according to an agency release.

Each year, the district awards educational scholarships to students who plan to pursue a career in a conservation-related field for eligible students from Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

Applicants must be full time students enrolled in, or who have been accepted to, a college undergraduate or graduate program related to soil and water conservation, natural resource management, animal science, environmental science or other related programs. For information, contact Stephanie DeNicola at stephanied@culpeperswcd.org.

Miss Virginia

to be in Firemen’s Parade tonight

Miss Virginia 2023 Katie Rose will be one of the Grand Marshals at the Brandy Station Volunteer Firemen’s Parade tonight at 6:30 p.m. Hillside Motors of Culpeper is sponsoring her appearance.

Katie Rose is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of George Mason University, with a B.A. in government and international law and minors in legal studies and dance appreciation. In May, she received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Richmond School of Law.

Rose has interned twice with the White House and three times on Capitol Hill, and has served as a policy fellow for the office of the Virginia governor. An advocate for domestic violence prevention through empowering women and enabling reform, Miss Virginia is also an ambassador with the LAWS Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, and stays involved in domestic violence support initiatives through the commonwealth. Her goal is to empower women to become the best version of themselves and to regain their power to break them from abusive situations.

Prior to her title of Miss Virginia, Rose competed in the Miss America teen program at the state level seven times before winning the crown. She will compete in the Miss America competition in January.

Serve and volley:

fall youth tennis clinic with Deal

Join Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal, past Culpeper tennis champions and other players for an upcoming free youth tennis clinic for ages 6-12 and 13 and older.

Sessions will be held Wednesday evenings from Sept. 13–27 at the tennis courts at Eastern View High School. Participants must bring their own racquets.

For the 6-12 age group, the clinic will be held 5:30-6:45 p.m. and from 7-8:15 p.m. for 13 and older group. Registration is required through Culpeper County Parks & Recreation at web.culpepercounty.gov/parksrec/page/programs-and-activities or at 540/727-3412.

Moonshiner a

grand marshal in Firemen’s Parade

Moonshiner Tim Smith will be among the Grand Marshals at the Brandy Station Volunteer Firemen’s Parade happening tonight.

It wouldn’t be a parade in Brandy Station without him in his overalls!

Star of Discovery Channel’s “Moonshiners,” Smith is assistant chief with Climax Fire Department in Pittsylvania County and was past chief for 17 years until his son, JT, took command, according to a release from parade organizers. Smith is currently filming season 13 of “Moonshiners” in a new way these days, called “American Spirits.” He travels around researching how spirits evolved and ways they have changed.

Smith’s brand of moonshine, Climax, is made in Culpeper at Belmont Farm Distillery. “Hope to see you all from top of (Tim’s) 1986 Red Climax 32 fire engine during the firemen’s parade.

Tim will also be at the fair after the parade to meet, greet and take pictures with his fans,” according to Brandy Station VFD Firemen’s Fair & Parade organizers.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. along the fairgrounds at 20057 Fleetwood Heights Road in Brandy Station.

The hours of the fair will be 6-10 p.m. tonight, 6-11 p.m. on Friday, 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be live music on the Midway with CJ tha DJ on Thursday, Reborn with members from the WORX, Silver Creek and Cash Unchained Friday night, Lonesome Ryder Band on Saturday night and latin band, Principes Musica, on Sunday.

The Lawn & Garden Tractor Pull will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Adwela’s farewell Reggae Pool Party

Adwela Dawes of Adwela & the Uprising will perform a final concert for the season before moving to Australia to coach football from 8-10 p.m., Saturday night at Culpeper Recreation Club.

Members get in free, non-members are $15 a person. Get tickets on EventBrite.

Pearson at Brandy parade tonight

Kelley A. Pearson — Independent candidate for Culpeper County School Board Salem District — will be participating in the annual Brandy Station VFD Firemen’s Parade tonight at 6:30 p.m. along the fairgrounds on Fleetwood Heights Road.

Kelley and the People for Pearson crew hope to see many students, friends, families, colleagues and neighbors there.