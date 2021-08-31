Culpeper area community briefs for Aug. 31, 2021

As a reminder this is a forum and not a debate. Candidates will be given the same amount of time and the same questions to answer. They will speak directly to the audience and not to each other.

Due to Germanna Community College’s mandatory universal mask mandate, all attendees are expected to wear a mask while in attendance. Masks will be provided to those who do not have one.

Girl Scouts Scavenger Hunt today

Girl Scouts is inviting girls to discover the fun and friendships of joining a local troop. New troops are forming now.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Discover Girl Scouts: Scavenger Hunt will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. tonight, Aug. 31 and again on Thursday, Sept. 9 at Sycamore Park Elementary School in Culpeper.

This event is open to all girls in K-12th grades and their amazing adults who want to learn more about enrolling a girl in Girl Scouts and/or becoming a volunteer with the Girl Scouts. Families will learn about the powerful impact Girl Scouting can have on a girl’s life and how to get her started in a local troop. This event is a free, no-obligation fun time, to ask questions and discover a family-oriented, fun community.

Can’t make it? Search for local troops at mygs.girlscouts.org. Get information at info@gsvsc.org or 540/777-5100