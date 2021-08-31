Culpeper area community briefs for Aug. 31, 2021

Somerset Steam & Gas Show
The 45th Annual Pasture Party will be held Sept. 10-12 on the farm along State Route 231 in the village of Somerset, Orange County.
The agricultural machine extravaganza will feature an exhibit on the 1919 20HP Bessemer Oil Field Engine along with loads of gas and steam engines, models, wheat thrashing, saw mill, straw baling, flea markets, consignments, old world crafts, tractors, a shingle mill, corn chopping, live music, antique cars, Excelisor mill, Tug-4-Fun, food, church, kiddie petal pull, steam plowing and more.
$10 gate donation; 12 and younger gets in free. Registration runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. info@somersetsteamandgas.org.
Culpeper Chamber Candidates Forums
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will host a forum for town council and mayoral candidates at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the Daniel Technology Center.
At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, the chamber will host a forum for candidates running for House of Delegates District 18 & 30 as well as Board of Supervisors and School Board for Culpeper County.
This free voter education community event will provide an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates. Pre-prepared questions will include topics relevant to the community, according to a chamber release.
As a reminder this is a forum and not a debate. Candidates will be given the same amount of time and the same questions to answer. They will speak directly to the audience and not to each other.
Due to Germanna Community College’s mandatory universal mask mandate, all attendees are expected to wear a mask while in attendance. Masks will be provided to those who do not have one.
Girl Scouts Scavenger Hunt today
Girl Scouts is inviting girls to discover the fun and friendships of joining a local troop. New troops are forming now.
A Discover Girl Scouts: Scavenger Hunt will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. tonight, Aug. 31 and again on Thursday, Sept. 9 at Sycamore Park Elementary School in Culpeper.
This event is open to all girls in K-12th grades and their amazing adults who want to learn more about enrolling a girl in Girl Scouts and/or becoming a volunteer with the Girl Scouts. Families will learn about the powerful impact Girl Scouting can have on a girl’s life and how to get her started in a local troop. This event is a free, no-obligation fun time, to ask questions and discover a family-oriented, fun community.
Can’t make it? Search for local troops at mygs.girlscouts.org. Get information at info@gsvsc.org or 540/777-5100
WildFest benefits Wildlife Center
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center will be hosting its 2nd Annual WildFest, a celebration of everything wild, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds, 890 W Main St. in Berryville.
Animal Ambassadors, interactive games and events, raffle prizes and souvenirs, presentations by other local environmental organizations, food trucks, and more at this free event. Donations encouraged to support Blue Ridge Wildlife Center’s hospital and education programs.
Recovery Rally motorcycle ride, program
Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services, the Culpeper Ruritans and the PATH Foundation, “Better Together” Initiative are teaming up to bring a “Recovery Rally” to Culpeper.
CARS is hosting a fundraiser, “Ride for Recovery,” motorcycle ride starting at 1:30 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 5 from Culpeper Baptist Church.
At the conclusion of the ride, the community is invited to Open Door Baptist Church on Germanna Highway at 4 p.m. for a “Recovery Rally.” The event will include food, music, a speaker and recovery support resources.
CARS will have an information tent about its free recovery support group, RESTORE, with meetings held in Culpeper, Madison, Rappahannock, Greene, and Warren.
The “Recovery Rally” is for those in recovery, those seeking recovery, those who love someone in recovery, those who love someone not yet in recovery, those who want to support recovery efforts, everyone who cares about the substance use issues in our community, those who want to see change and those who have lost a loved one to substance abuse.
HeRestores.com and on Facebook at HeRestoresVA. Contact Shelley Burnham, CARS Board Member, at CARSculpeper@gmail.com.