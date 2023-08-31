'The Man Who Eats Books' this weekend

In a groundbreaking one-woman show, the Firehouse Theatre and Kid Pan Alley proudly present "The Man Who Eats Books," a captivating tale of love, artistry and cultural fusion. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 1-2 at the Little Washington Theatre in Rappahannock County.

Based on the remarkable life of Obie-award winner Julie Portman, the late visionary playwright and director, this production delves into her transformative journey studying Kathakali, a traditional Indian dance form, and her relentless pursuit to bridge the gap between East and West.

The show, starring acclaimed actress Boomie Pederson, directed by Sarbajeet Das with an enchanting score by Howard Levy of the Flecktones, takes the audience on a soul-stirring journey of passion and discovery. See Kid Pan Alley on Facebook for ticket information.

Planning commission meeting today

The Town of Culpeper Planning Commission will hold a work session at 9 a.m. today in the Economic Development Center, located at 803 S. Main St. See agenda and documents at Town of Culpeper on Boarddocs.

Civil War balloons presentation in Brandy

Dr. James Green will give presentations of Civil War balloons at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. on Saturday on the lawn in front of the Graffiti House, located at 19484 Brandy Road in Brandy Station.

He will have a replica of a Civil War balloon basket and discuss military ballooning during the Civil War. Both Union and Confederate armies used balloons. See brandystationfoundation.com for more information.

Labor Day weekend in Amissville

Gray Ghost Vineyards is hosting three days of live music (1-4 p.m.) and food trucks (all day) this holiday weekend.

Mo and Mary Mac will be on site playing music Saturday with food by Bill's Backyard BBQ. John Sweet is on tap Sunday with food by Talk of the Mountain Seafood and on Monday will be musician J. Michael Henry with food by Black Bear Oven One Food Truck.

Patrons can enjoy the limited edition, Gold medal-winning, new release 2020 Reserve Chardonnay. Admission is free. Gray Ghost Vineyards is located at 14706 Lee Highway.

Martin's pharmacy offering flu shots

Flu shots are now available at Giant and Martin's pharmacies, including in Culpeper.

“The most effective way to fight the flu is by getting your annual flu shot,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations for The GIANT Company. “As the flu virus changes, flu vaccinations are reformulated each year, which is why it is so important for your entire family to get vaccinated, especially older adults and young children.”

Most insurance plans cover flu shots at $0 copays, including Medicare Part B. Flu shots are administered by pharmacists. No appointment is needed.

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 7, select Giant and Martin's pharmacies will once again offer drive-up flu vaccinations where patients can pull into a spot in the designated area of the store parking lot and be vaccinated without leaving their car.

Second Annual Culpeper Rodeo this weekend

The second annual Culpeper Rodeo is Saturday at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on U.S. Route 29.

It is a charity rodeo in support of Kelly Street Boxing Club for at-risk boys, featuring bull riding, barrel racing, team roping and mutton busting.

The rodeo will take place rain or shine. In the event of severe weather, like prolonged lightening or hurricane, it will be the moved to the same time on Sunday, Sept. 3, according to event publicity.

Advance tickets on Eventbrite are $15 for adults and $10 for kids. At the gate prices are $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Children ages 4 and younger are free. Parking opens at 3 p.m. and ticket gates open at 3:30. The rodeo begins at 6 p.m.

No coolers or alcohol. There will be over 16 food trucks on site and country line dancing will start at 4:30 p.m. in the rodeo arena. There will also be Mutton Bust’n for kids, mechanical bulls, live music by the James Tamelcoff Band and a petting zoo. The event ends at 8 p.m.

School closures for Labor Day

Calendar of events for Culpeper County Public Schools:

Aug. 31: Farmington Elementary School Back to School Night, 5-6 p.m.

Taste of the Mountains this Saturday

The 29th Annual Taste of the Mountains Main Street Festival will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The day-long festival will feature exhibits, artists, craftspeople, entertainment, antique cars, magic shows and more. This year the wineries and breweries will have their own tents. Wine tasting will be free, beer tickets are $5 each.

The LOVEwork will again be showcased on the Library Lawn. Children will enjoy games, sand art and Wes Iseli Magician and Illusionist in the Madison Drug Co. lot. Madison United Methodist Church will be serving breakfast on the south end of town and Cake Krums Café will be serving breakfast, lunch and other goodies all day. Bavarian Chef, Catch the Chef and Over the Top Chef, along with Smok Shak, Pop Pops Kettle Corn and 629 Firehouse Ribs, Chicken and Seafood, LLC will be in attendance.

There is no admission charge and there will be free parking at the high school with shuttle buses for convenience. Taste of the Mountains is rain or shine.

Aging Together to hold Caregiving 101 session

No matter where people are in their journey of family caregiving, having a good framework to help guide both them and their loved one will make the process easier.

During a Zoom session at noon on Sept. 12 in partnership with AARP Virginia, Aging Together will share a framework to help make plans to care for friends, family members, or loved ones.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with other family caregivers, exchange tips and advice and learn about resources available. Register at agingtogether.org under upcoming programs.

OysterFest in October to benefit Free Clinic

Tickets and sponsorships are now available for OysterFest, the major annual fundraiser for the Free Clinic of Culpeper being held on Oct. 7 at Rock Hill Farm.

The Free Clinic provides free high quality healthcare and medications to Culpeper adult community members who are uninsured and meet income guidelines. The Free Clinic is very grateful for the community’s support of this event.

Food catered by Blue Ridge Seafood will include fried, raw and baked oysters, pig roast, sides and soft drinks. Mountain Run Winery will be in the Barn and Far Gohn Brewery will be in the Biergarten. Music by A.P. Project. The vent will include a silent auction, prize wheel, 50/50 raffle, necklace raffle and more, all for a good cause.

See freeclinicofculpeper.org/news-events/annual-oyster-fest. for more information.

Ford to be guest speaker at Dem meeting

Jason Ford, Democratic candidate for State Senate District 28, will be the guest speaker at the Culpeper County Democratic Committee general membership meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, at the Culpeper County Library, located at 271 Southgate Shopping Center.

All are welcome to learn more about the candidate’s vision and priorities for our community. Light refreshments will be served.