Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 5, 2021

Orange sets Friday Scavenger Hunt

The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism announces the First Ever Around Town Scavenger Hunt beginning this Friday, Aug. 6.

Explore downtown Orange and Gordonsville through Oct. 3 to follow photo clues in locating 10 architectural details. Six randomly selected winners will a $50 gift card.

“We encourage our residents and visitors alike to get out and explore our towns, and invite them to try a new restaurant, or visit a new shop while they are on the hunt,” said Susan Turner, OC Economic Development and Tourism Assistant.

Download clues at thinkorangeva.com/living-here/orange-county-is-retail-ready or pick up a flyer at Visitor Centers in the Town of Orange and Town of Gordonsville. Once each object is located, write the location on the entry form, and submit completed forms by Oct. 4 to sturner@orangecountyva.gov. Questions? Contact 540/672-1238.

300 jobs Saturday at CTEC Job Fair

