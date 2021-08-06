Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 6, 2021

The evening will begin with a dinner after which Brad Rosenberger, the Jefferson District representative on the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, will give an update on the state of affairs of the Jefferson District and Culpeper County and answer questions from constituents. People who vote at either Jeffersonton Baptist Church or Hazel River Assembly of God are in the Jefferson District.

A short Ruritan business meeting will conclude the evening. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping our community to be a better place.

To learn more, call 540/937-5119 or visit JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

Downtown open late ‘til 8 tonight

Various merchants will be open late until 8 tonight, Aug. 6 and First Fridays of the month through November.

CRI is sponsoring the after-hours shopping and dining experience featuring live music, special sales, sip n shop, tastings, refreshments, artists and more.