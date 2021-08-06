Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 6, 2021

Saturday’s CTEC Job Fair has 300 jobs
The brand-new Culpeper Technical Educational Center will hold its first community Job Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Twenty-four local businesses, including Culpeper County Public Schools, will have representatives on-site offering 300 job openings.
The CTEC campus is at 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, off McDevitt Drive, next to Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center in the town of Culpeper.
Register for the Job Fair online at forms.office.com/r/2YE50RkRAE.
Questions? Email marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org or phone 540-847-9238.
Brandy Station to host Virginia museum’s Artmobile
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is pleased to announce that its free, traveling Artmobile, featuring nature-themed exhibits, will be on site Thursday and Friday evenings, Aug. 12-13, at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department Fair at 20057 Fleetwood Heights Road in Culpeper County.
VMFA on the Road’s new exhibition, “A View from Home: Landscapes of Virginia,” features paintings, photographs, woodblock prints and engravings from the museum’s permanent collection that explore the diversity and beauty of the state’s natural landscape. The Artmobile for the 21st Century travels across Virginia from the Eastern Shore to the mountains of the Southwest each year.
Jeffrey Allison, VMFA’s Paul Mellon Collection educator and manager of statewide programs and exhibitions, is the show’s curator. Featured artists include Adele Clark, Hullihen Williams Moore, George H. Benjamin Johnson, Miwako Nishizawa and others.
Culpeper schools set Aug. 13 vaccine clinic
Culpeper County Public Schools will hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic for students from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, in front of Culpeper County High School.
The school system will offer meningitis conjugate vaccine, TDAP, HPV and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at this clinic. Each student must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
TDAP and meningitis vaccines are required for entry into the seventh grade, the school division said. Meningitis vaccine is required for entry into 12th grade.
Without these required vaccines, students will not be permitted to start school, the school division said in a statement.
Jefferson Ruritans to meet Aug. 17
The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner, program and meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall (behind the church), 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton.
Everyone is invited to attend this free event.
The evening will begin with a dinner after which Brad Rosenberger, the Jefferson District representative on the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, will give an update on the state of affairs of the Jefferson District and Culpeper County and answer questions from constituents. People who vote at either Jeffersonton Baptist Church or Hazel River Assembly of God are in the Jefferson District.
A short Ruritan business meeting will conclude the evening. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping our community to be a better place.
To learn more, call 540/937-5119 or visit JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.
Downtown open late ‘til 8 tonight
Various merchants will be open late until 8 tonight, Aug. 6 and First Fridays of the month through November.
CRI is sponsoring the after-hours shopping and dining experience featuring live music, special sales, sip n shop, tastings, refreshments, artists and more.
The Culpeper Department of Tourism & Economic Development is spearheading the entertainment and activities for this week’s First Friday. There will be a children’s book reading 2 to 5 p.m. on the parklet in front of Poppy+Chalk. Hear stories every half hour by authors Katie Gigliotti and Tori Gilbert.
There will also be book giveaway and signing of, “The Giraffe Who Loved School,” for the first 100 children.
The Windmore Choral group will perform at 3 p.m. for an hour on the platform beside the Depot. Theatrical Arts will perform 5 to 7 p.m.
Around town, there will be live music Friday at Far Gohn, Grass Rootes, Honey Bee Home, Jackleg, The Pier and Raven’s Nest.