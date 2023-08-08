New District 29 Toastmaster Director announced

Distinguished Toastmaster Chalese Gilmore is the new District 29 Toastmasters Director, effective July 1 through June 30, 2024, according to a recent release.

The theme this year for the public speaking group is, “Share Your Story.” A collection of videos featuring members and officers around the district, including Culpeper County, will be seen in the upcoming year.

As director, Gilmore will develop and monitor the operational plan for success in the Toastmasters International Distinguished District Program, focused on promoting, developing and sustaining quality clubs. Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders.

When clubs possess characteristics of quality, the member experience is enhanced, according to the release. The district mission is to build new clubs and support all clubs in achieving excellence.

Gilmore has a successful history with District 29, including achieving the Distinguished Toastmaster Award, and has followed the line of succession to become District Director, the release stated. In 2020, she served as a Division Director and the following year was elected the Club Growth Director for the District. Last year, Gilmore was District 29’s Program Quality Director. She works at the Naval Sea Systems Command as a Program Analyst. I

Immediate past district director Rick Taylor said he was excited to see what the future holds for District 29 under the leadership of the new director.

“Not only is Chalese an inspiring leader, but she is also a professional project manager who brings to the District Director role great skills and experience,” Taylor said. “I am predicting Chalese will lead District 29 to greater heights of success in the coming year.”

District 29 is the part of Toastmasters International that covers the northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, west of the beltway to Greene County. The district includes nearly 3,700 members in nearly 120 clubs.

Culpeper Toastmasters meet the first and third Thursdays of each month starting at 6:15 p.m. at the library. The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 15.

It's 'Be A Culpeper Local Week'

The second annual "Be A Culpeper Local Week" is now taking place, running through Aug. 13.

The week is chance to celebrate and promote Culpeper businesses. The event, coordinated through Culpeper County Economic Development, includes "Be A Culpeper Local" canvas tote bags provided for retail businesses to give to customers making purchases.

Customers can earn a free “Choose Culpeper" t-shirt by purchasing or receiving services from five participating businesses. Businesses offering specials or promotions are being highlighted this week and will be featured on the Be A Culpeper Local Week website and Facebook page.

Town Council meeting tonight

Culpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in the county administration office, located at 302 N. Main St. See the agenda and documents at Town of Culpeper Boarddocs.

Upcoming school division events

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

Aug. 7: “Meet the Teacher”, 1–6 p.m. school system wide

“Meet the Teacher”, 1–6 p.m. school system wide Aug. 9: First day of school for students

First day of school for students Aug. 14: Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 p.m.

Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 14: Regular School Board Meeting, County Administration Office, 6 p.m.

Regular School Board Meeting, County Administration Office, 6 p.m. Aug. 15: CCSB Administration Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, 8 a.m.

CCSB Administration Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, 8 a.m. Aug. 16: Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 8:30 a.m.

Age-restricted housing project before planners

The Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the county administration building, located at 302 N. Main St.

On the agenda is a request from SH AA WMV, LLC/Quintin Royer for approval of a 269-lot subdivision, Williams Mill, for the development of an age-restricted single family residential community.

The property is zoned R-3 (Residential) and is located along Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), in the Stevensburg Magisterial District, just outside of town. The meeting will include a public hearing.

Wagner Hearing Aid anniversary this week

Wagner Hearing Aid of Culpeper will host an anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 767 Madison Road, Suite 105, as a thank you to its community, patients and business partners.

The event will feature music by 95.3 Sam FM, a light lunch, a raffle for tickets to see Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks on Oct. 7 and “Be A Culpeper local” punch card stamps for scheduling a hearing evaluation.

Culpeper Young Republicans kick-off BBQ

A kick-off event for Culpeper County Young Republicans will be held at 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the Burnt Ends event facility, located at 6150 Waterford Road in Rixeyville.

Meet Republican candidates who support the newly formed club: State Senator Bryce Reeves, Delegate Nick Freitas and Delegate Mike Webert, along with local Republican candidates Russ Rabb (Commonwealth’s Attorney), Joe Watson (Sheriff), Tom Underwood (Board of Supervisor/Salem) and Terese Matricardi (School Board/Salem), according to a release from the Culpeper Republican Committee.

Tickets are $20 per person and includes dinner. For tickets and sponsorships, see Event Brite.

Town-wide pavement marking restripe

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department has scheduled a contractor to perform a town-wide pavement marking restripe.

These road improvements will consist of repainting all white and yellow, center and edge lines, within the town right of way.

This work was scheduled to start 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday and will continue during those hours daily this week through Friday, weather permitting, according to a town release. A safety work zone will require temporary mobile operations with slow-moving vehicles and intermittent flagging.

Motorists should expect delays and are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone. Questions? Contact 540/825-0285.

Freedom Street Partners Annual BBQ

Freedom Street Partners of Culpeper will host its Annual Summer BBQ from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Old House Vineyards. RSVP at 540/825-4611.

Rochester Institute of Technology local grads

Rochester Institute of Technology conferred more than 4,800 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2022-23 academic year.

Academic convocation was held in May on campus in Rochester, New York and featured remarks by astrophysicist Thomas Zurbuchen. He is the longest continually serving associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate in NASA's history, according to a college release.

Local residents receiving degrees were: Ryan Brown of Warrenton, who received a degree in mechanical engineering and Hailey Snodgrass of Orange, who received a degree in applied mechanical technology.

Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Global partnerships include campuses in China, Croatia, Dubai and Kosovo.