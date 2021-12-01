Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 1, 2021

Upcoming Culpeper schools events
Dec. 2—Culpeper County School Board Winter Retreat, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Dec. 2—Culpeper Middle School Winter Choral Concert, CCHS Auditorium, 6 p.m.
Dec. 2—Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, EHES STEM Lab, 3:15 p.m.
Dec. 3—Eastern View High School Drama/Choir Performance–Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Jr, EVHS Auditorium, 7 p.m.
Dec. 4—Eastern View High School Drama/Choir Performance–Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Jr, EVHS Auditorium 2 p.m.
Dec. 4—Eastern View High School Drama/Choir Performance – Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Jr, EVHS Auditorium, 7 p.m.
Dec. 7—Pearl Sample Elementary School Winter Choir Concert in the gym, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 8—CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 8:30 a.m.
Dec. 8—Culpeper County High School Spirit Night, Chipotle Mexican Grill, 15335 Creativity Drive, 4-8 p.m.
Dec. 9—Eastern View High School and Floyd T Binns Middle School Band Winter Concert, EVHS Auditorium, 6:30 p.m.
Virtual Artist Showcase tonight
The Virtual Artist Showcase online series continues at 7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 1 with Barefoot Puppets Theatre, John Bullard, Victor Haskins Trio, Kadencia, Latin Ballet of Virginia and Lua Project at Cultural Arts Center and Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts.
The Finale will be Dec. 8 featuring reprisals and additional video performances of previous scheduled performers Bobby Blackhat Band, John Bullard, Victor Haskins Trio, Kadencia, Latin Ballet of Virginia, Lua Project and Sheila Arnold. Venues will be Hylton Performing Arts Center, Wolf Trap Performing Arts Foundation and Shenandoah Valley Music Festival.
The Virginia Commission for the Arts program promotes the reopening of the performing arts sector and showcase of performing artists and venues in communities across the state. The goal is to encourage Virginians to support local artists, local venues, and go out and see all that Virginia has to offer in arts and culture.
Breakfast with Santa this Saturday
Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. will host Breakfast with Santa 9-11 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 4 at the stationhouse, 13428 Scotts Mill Rd. in Culpeper.
The menu will be pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, apple sauce with coffee, tea and orange juice. Bring your camera for a picture with Jolly Old St. Nick.
All proceeds will benefit the volunteer fire dept. Adults/$8, kids 5-10/$5 and children 4 and younger eat for free.
Culpeper Rec Club Mistletoe 5K
The Culpeper Rec Club Mistletoe 5K will be held 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday Dec. 4 at 13163 Recreation Rd. in Culpeper. The event will include the Culpeper Rec Club Mistletoe 5K and Mistletoe Kids’ Run.
After the race, get some Christmas shopping done at a Mistletoe Market with local vendors. See RunSignup for details.
Blue Ridge Chorale concert on Sunday
Come join in to celebrate the holidays with songs!
The Blue Ridge Chorale is pleased to present its 2021 Christmas Concert at 3:30 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 5 at Culpeper Baptist Church 318 S. West St. Artistic Director C. Alexander Smith is director for the chorale with Assistant Director Melanie Bolas, Accompanist Brittany Bache, and Assistant Accompanist Kathleen Pellegreen.
Tickets are not required for this free event; however, donations are gratefully accepted.