Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 1, 2021

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Virtual Artist Showcase online series continues at 7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 1 with Barefoot Puppets Theatre, John Bullard, Victor Haskins Trio, Kadencia, Latin Ballet of Virginia and Lua Project at Cultural Arts Center and Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts.

The Finale will be Dec. 8 featuring reprisals and additional video performances of previous scheduled performers Bobby Blackhat Band, John Bullard, Victor Haskins Trio, Kadencia, Latin Ballet of Virginia, Lua Project and Sheila Arnold. Venues will be Hylton Performing Arts Center, Wolf Trap Performing Arts Foundation and Shenandoah Valley Music Festival.

The Virginia Commission for the Arts program promotes the reopening of the performing arts sector and showcase of performing artists and venues in communities across the state. The goal is to encourage Virginians to support local artists, local venues, and go out and see all that Virginia has to offer in arts and culture.

Breakfast with Santa this Saturday

Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. will host Breakfast with Santa 9-11 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 4 at the stationhouse, 13428 Scotts Mill Rd. in Culpeper.