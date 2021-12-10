Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 10. 2021

“I’m absolutely thrilled by the opportunity to help send Sen. Reeves to Congress. Of all the candidates in the race he is by far the most qualified person to fight for our values in Washington,” said Spinella. “From his time as an Army Ranger, a narcotics detective, and now as our State Senator, Bryce has a lifelong commitment to service, and I’m eager to help him as he takes the next step in his service to our community.”

Reeves called Spinella one of the most competent political operatives he’s ever met who will bring an unparalleled level of professionalism and organization to the campaign.

“This hire ushers in a new era of the campaign with Senator Reeves’ team bringing on the most qualified campaign manager in the district,” the campaign release stated.

Orange Dems to recognize co-chairsOrange County Democratic Committee friends will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 11, right after its reorganization meeting, at La Naranja Cocina Mexicana 182 Byrd St. in the town of Orange.