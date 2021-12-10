Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 10. 2021

Open Hangar Day Sat. at Culpeper airportVisit the hangar and museum of the Commemorative Air Force 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 11 at Culpeper Regional Airport, 12517 Beverly Ford Rd. in Brandy Station.
The building is equipped for the maintenance and display of a fleet of aircraft known as the Ghost Squadron.
The NCS collection of aircraft assigned or associated with the Unit includes an assigned L-5 and BT-13, and T-6G, deHavilland Chipmunk YAK-3, and L-4 owned and operated by Squadron Members. Recently added is a Vultee BT-13 trainer in the appropriate markings to represent a trained based at Tuskegee Field during WWII.
Verdun Holiday MarketShop local wares for the season from noon to 5:30 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 11 at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville.
The facility is opening its 55 acre campus to the public. Guests will ride the dual zipline, climb the rock wall, and enjoy a holiday market.
Reeves announces campaign managerJimmy Spinella was recently announced as campaign manager for State Sen. Bryce Reeves in his bid for Congress.
Spinella has long ties in the 7th Congressional District having worked for Del. Nick Freitas in his 2019 write-in election victory as well as his 2020 congressional campaign against Rep. Abigail Spanberger. Spinella also ran the district’s political operation for Pete Snyder during this year’s gubernatorial campaign. He most recently managed Del. Tony Wilt’s re-election in Harrisonburg, according to a Reeves campaign release.
“I’m absolutely thrilled by the opportunity to help send Sen. Reeves to Congress. Of all the candidates in the race he is by far the most qualified person to fight for our values in Washington,” said Spinella. “From his time as an Army Ranger, a narcotics detective, and now as our State Senator, Bryce has a lifelong commitment to service, and I’m eager to help him as he takes the next step in his service to our community.”
Reeves called Spinella one of the most competent political operatives he’s ever met who will bring an unparalleled level of professionalism and organization to the campaign.
“This hire ushers in a new era of the campaign with Senator Reeves’ team bringing on the most qualified campaign manager in the district,” the campaign release stated.
Orange Dems to recognize co-chairsOrange County Democratic Committee friends will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 11, right after its reorganization meeting, at La Naranja Cocina Mexicana 182 Byrd St. in the town of Orange.
The group will join together to recognize the extraordinary contributions of time and talent that Co-Chairs Joe and Elaine Freeland have made to the committee and in support of Democratic candidates, according to a committee release.
Lunch menu options will include tacos, fajitas, burritos, and more. The flat fee for lunch will be $15 which will include entree, non-alcoholic beverage, tax, and tip. A cash bar is also available. 703/508-1104.
Food Drive in support of St. Joseph TableButters Team Realty, and the eXp Realty Culpeper Branch, are supporting a Local Food Drive for the St. Joseph Table of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper.
Please help collect donations of food for families in need. Drop off contributions Nov. 29 through Dec. 17 at 609 S Main St. Culpeper. Questions? Contact 540/825-9898.
Theater candlelight tour in CharlottesvilleHoliday magic awaits s at the historic nonprofit Paramount Theater. The landmark on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville will present holiday evening candlelight tours at 4, 4:30 and 5 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 12.
The Theater stands ready, in all its holiday finery, for the return of the program. Enjoy viewing multiple trees of grandeur, surrounded by the soft glow of festive lights and holiday decorations.
This family-friendly group tour includes individual candles to light the way. Docent-guided tour will make stops in the Lobby, Auditorium, and Stage, a sneak peek of star dressing rooms, the historic balcony, and the 4th floor including the newly redesigned Founders Lounge. The tour concludes with a complimentary festive drink, holiday cookies, and a number of other surprises.
The brightly shimmering decorations provide beautiful backdrops for personal holiday photos as you travel through the Theater, hearing stories dating all the way back to the Theater’s opening in 1931. Ticket are $15 for ages 3-12 and $20/adults.
The tour will be held again at 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.