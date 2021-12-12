Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 12, 2021

DMV takes walk-ins on WednesdaysBeginning Dec. 15, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will add Wednesdays to the days of the week customers may choose to walk in for service.

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (in offices with Saturday hours) are currently available for walk-in service at all 75 customer service centers. Appointments are taken Mondays and Fridays. Hours vary by office location.

DMV launched its hybrid service model, with alternating days of appointments and walk-ins, Oct. 5 with a pledge to Virginians to evaluate data and adjust as necessary to provide optimal service. A month of evaluation showed that an added day of walk-in service would further enhance customer service options.

“To provide the best possible service to all Virginians, we continually assess how, when and where Virginians want to access their DMV,” the department said in a statement. “Throughout the pandemic, dmvNOW.com became even more popular so we added to the slate of over 50 online services.”