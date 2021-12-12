Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 12, 2021

School Board meeting MondayThe Culpeper County School Board’s Finance Committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, in the County Administration Building at 302 N. Main St.
The School Board’s regular monthly meeting will follow at 6 p.m.
See Culpeper County School Board Boarddocs for the agenda and documents.
Leaf collection starts in townThe town of Culpeper’s public works department will vaccum up loose autumn leaves starting Monday, Dec. 13, and continuing through Dec. 20.
Loose leaves should be placed in piles at the edge of the street behind the curb or ditch line and away from parked vehicles to facilitate vacuuming. Leaves should not be placed in the street, roadside ditches or block storm drains. Piles of leaves must be free of bottles, cans, rocks, sticks, brush or other debris that could damage the equipment.
Residents with small amounts of leaves may place them in their container for regular refuse collection; however, it is the Town’s desire to keep as many leaves as possible out of the transfer station. Bags of leaves WILL NOT be collected.
Here is the schedule:
Dec. 13 & 14: South End & Old Town (Rte. 3, Rte. 15, Rte. 29S, includes Country Club, hospital, Broad St. & Oaklawn areas, Mtn. Run Bridge to Rte. 3 & 29S includes East, West, Blue Ridge areas);
Dec. 15 & 16: North End (Rte. 229, Rte. 29N, Old Rixeyville Rd., includes Belle Parc, Mosby Meadows & Hidden Fields areas);
Dec. 17 & 20: (Rte. 522 Bridge to Corporate Limits, includes LakeView, Redwood & Lesco areas).
Kid Pan Alley album release tonightKid Pan Alley will celebrate the release of its new album, “Maybe By Next Year,” at its next Because We Have Music free virtual house concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec 12.
The concert will feature artists featured in the virtual concert series, songs written during the pandemic by Billy Jonas, Randy Kaplan, and Justin Roth, along with hosts Paul and Cheryl Reisler.
For 25 years, Billy Jonas—performer, singer-songwriter, composer, instrumentalist, and educator—has perfected the art of the neo-tribal hootenanny with audiences around the globe.
Kaplan is one of those happy-they-exist people you can’t quite tell is playing kids’ music, according to New York Magazine. Roth is a nationally touring singer/songwriter/guitarist based in Colorado. RSVP for the album release at Kid Pan Alley on EventBrite.
DMV takes walk-ins on WednesdaysBeginning Dec. 15, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will add Wednesdays to the days of the week customers may choose to walk in for service.
Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (in offices with Saturday hours) are currently available for walk-in service at all 75 customer service centers. Appointments are taken Mondays and Fridays. Hours vary by office location.
DMV launched its hybrid service model, with alternating days of appointments and walk-ins, Oct. 5 with a pledge to Virginians to evaluate data and adjust as necessary to provide optimal service. A month of evaluation showed that an added day of walk-in service would further enhance customer service options.
“To provide the best possible service to all Virginians, we continually assess how, when and where Virginians want to access their DMV,” the department said in a statement. “Throughout the pandemic, dmvNOW.com became even more popular so we added to the slate of over 50 online services.”
“People love the convenience of our neighborhood DMV Select and mobile DMV Connect programs so we expanded each,” DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said. “After evaluating our new in-person hybrid service model, our data shows a need to fine tune the balance of walk-in and appointment days. We want customers to customize their DMV experience through our many service options and we will continue to work hard to enhance those options for them.”
Tutors needed for citizenship classThe Culpeper Literacy Council will expand its U.S. Citizenship Test Preparation Classes in January, and is looking for tutors.
All training and materials are provided.
Volunteers can help out two hours a week teaching history, civics and current events. The class is fascinating, and volunteers will probably learn something, too.
Contact Lynn Gore at director@culpeperliteracy.org or 540/825-5804.
Madison Republican Women to host Christmas GalaThis special event will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the fellowship hall at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Road in Madison.
Guest speaker is Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union.
A delicious holiday meal will be provided by Summy’s Catering featuring roast beef, turkey with gravy, real mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, corn pudding, tossed green salad, homemade yeast rolls, homemade punch, tea and coffee. Dessert includes choice of coconut cake, cherry pie, peach pie or chocolate pie. $25 per person. 540/948-6423.