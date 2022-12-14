Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 14, 2022

Chronic Disease management program in New Year

Powell Wellness Center of Culpeper will be hosting a Chronic Disease Self-Management Program that is free and open to the public. The program will run 9:30 a.m. to noon weekly from Jan. 12 – Feb. 16.

It will include a weekly 2.5-hour session in a small workshop format for persons with a chronic condition and caregivers of persons with chronic conditions. Developed by Stanford University, the program has been found to improve healthful behaviors and health status, and decrease days in the hospital, according to a release.

Discussion will include managing symptoms, working with a health care team, setting weekly goals, problem solving, nutrition and exercise. The program is coordinated by Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services.

For more information or to register, contact Bonnie at bvermillion@rrcsb.org or at 540/547-4824. Pre-registration is required.

Youth agility, volleyball clinics at Path Rec Center

Certified personal trainer and functional strength coach Marcus Haywood will host a speed & agility clinic Dec. 26-29, for youth athletes ages 8-17 at the PATH Recreation & Fitness Center in Culpeper. The clinic will meet daily from 3-5 p.m., with a focus on building linear and vertical power, increasing stride length, change of direction, reaction and more. The fee for this clinic is $150 for members and $200 for non-members.

Coach and former collegiate player Olivia Masaitis will hold a volleyball clinic Dec. 27-30 for youth ages 11-14. Two sessions are available: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. The clinic will focus on building game skills such as serving and receiving, setting and hitting, hitting and defense and game play/understanding rotations and offensive systems. Each 2-hour clinic is $35 or $120 if you sign up for all four.

See pathrecreationandfitnesscenter.org and register at 540/825-0000.

Warrenton engineering student makes dean’s list

Jackson Rolando, of Warrenton, was recently named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering Dean’s List for the 2022 Fall Quarter.

Rolando is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, according to a school release. Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean’s List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”

Milwaukee School of Engineering is the university of choice for those seeking an inclusive community of experiential learners driven to solve the complex challenges of today and tomorrow, the release stated. The independent, non-profit university has about 2,700 students and was founded in 1903.

REC announces new fleet, equipment manager

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative has named Frank Jerow Director of Fleet Operations and Services.

In this role, he oversees daily operations of the Cooperative’s regional shops in Bowling Green, Culpeper and Front Royal, according to an REC release. He plans, organizes, directs and coordinates all maintenance and repairs necessary on all REC equipment and vehicles.

Jerow also ensures that the vehicle fleet is efficiently specified, purchased, maintained and recovered in a manner that makes the best use of the use of the capital involved.

“Mr. Jerow’s knowledge of REC’s fleet and industry processes is critical to the successful operation of the Cooperative’s daily functioning,” said Jason Satterwhite, Managing Director of Regional Operations.

Jerow joined REC in 2005 as Shop Foreman in REC’s Bowling Green office. In 2011 he was promoted to Fleet Coordinator. He has two children, Amanda and Christopher, and resides in King George with his wife, Cathy.

Orange supes meeting on budget guidance

The Orange County Board of Supervisors Budget Guidance Subcommittee will meet at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Gordon Building in the Administration Conference Room, 112 W. Main St. in downtown Orange.

PATH Foundation annual Intern Holiday Social

The PATH Foundation will hold its annual Intern Holiday Social at 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 at its offices, 321 Walker Drive, Suite 201 in Warrenton.

The event, with refreshments, will offer rising college sophomores, juniors and seniors the opportunity to meet former interns and current staff members, along with the opportunity to learn more about the PATH Foundation’s paid summer internship program.

“Our summer internship program is a great way for college students to work on leadership development, alongside gaining practical work experience,” said Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation. “With our annual holiday social, we hope interested students will join us to learn about the program first-hand, and provide a line of communication for applicants before the application process opens in January 2022.”

PATH Foundation interns further its mission to strengthen the overall health and vitality of Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper counties. The program allows college students to make an impact on their local community and to glean real world experience in their respective career paths.

RSVP for the social or send questions to intern@pathforyou.org and see pathforyou.org/who-we-are/interns for more details.