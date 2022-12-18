Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 18, 2022

Kaine talks suicide, resiliency with Navy admiral

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, met last week with the Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Mike Gilday, to discuss a number of issues related to military readiness, according to a release from the senator’s office.

Kaine and Gilday discussed mental health challenges facing sailors. Specifically, they talked about the need for more mental health professionals and resources focused on prevention and resiliency. The meeting followed Kaine’s recent visit to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center in Norfolk, where four Sailors recently died by suicide.

Kaine and Gilday also spoke about Navy recruiting practices and ways to adapt the recruiting process to better attract young people.

“One of my top priorities is ensuring our military personnel have the resources they need to protect our country,” Kaine said in a statement. “I appreciated the chance to talk to Adm. Gilday about a range of issues related to military readiness, including recruiting and mental health. It’s clear we must do more to support our service members and improve their access to mental health treatment. I look forward to continuing to work together to overcome the current challenges.”

Victim Witness Program spreads holiday goodwill

Each year at Christmas time, the Culpeper Victim Witness Program teams up with friends in the community to help a family in need.

This year, in partnership with Culpeper Town Police investigators and Team Jordan, program assistant director Macy Hooper took a mom shopping for Christmas,, according to a program release.

This mother was concerned about not being able to have a Christmas for her three boys, ages 12, 10 and 7. One of her sons is autistic.

“This is exactly the type of circumstances that we look for,” said program director Mark Nowacki. “This truly brings out the real spirit of Christmas.”

Macy said she had just as much fun as mom, “Being able to watch the joy in her eyes was priceless,” she said.

Most of the kid’s wish lists were new clothes for school and play.

Culpeper Police Inv. Richard Brooking said the department was thrilled to join the goodwill. Chris Jenkins with Team Jordan was equally excited and said making a difference in a family’s lives, especially children, is what Christmas is all about. Culpeper’s Victim/Witness Program provides a wide variety of comprehensive services to victims and witnesses of crime, helping them transform from victim to survivor.

Supes work session on solar ordinance, comp plan update

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will meet as a committee of the whole for a work session at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 at county administration, 302 N. Main St. On the agenda is the utility scale solar development ordinance and the comprehensive plan update.

U. of Central Oklahoma graduate nursing student from Culpeper

Culpeper resident Jill Bittle graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a Master of Science degree in Nursing as a part of the fall 2022 class, which included 987 students from throughout Oklahoma, the country and world, according to a university release.

With strong connections throughout the Oklahoma City metro, the University of Central Oklahoma is dedicated to developing in students the confidence to succeed through transformative learning experiences. Founded in 1890, Central connects its students to unmatched value found in 119 undergraduate areas of study and 81 graduate majors from its main campus in Edmond and facilities throughout the metro area. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, the release stated.

Pen to Paper writing group anthology available

The writing group of Windmore Foundation for the Arts, Pen-to-Paper, met for a morning and evening meetings Nov. 1 at the Culpeper Library.

The morning meeting was well attended and authors who were authors part of the 2022 Anthology signed books. Then the group had readings about Thanksgiving, turkeys of all kinds, and yams.

The 2022 Anthology, “Some Other Words, by Windmore,” is available on Amazon for $11.99 for the paperback and $3.99 for the Kindle version. Other ebook versions are at SmashWord.com.

Pen to Paper will meet at 10:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the library conference room. People of all ages and abilities are welcome to attend the meetings, and should bring something they have written, for feedback.

Attendees can also write to prompts; please keep the story to 500 words or less. The prompts are, “The worst driver I’ve ever known” or “Describe your first brush with Danger.”

Community Christmas Party in Jeffersonton

Everyone is invited to the Jefferson Ruritan Club Free Community Christmas Dinner at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd.

Dinner will be followed by a Christmas Sing-along led by members. There is no cost to attend. All are invited. Come on out and meet neighbors and have an enjoyable evening. Please RSVP to tascfishingcamps@gmail.com or 540/937-5119.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. Get to know others in the community while helping the community. New members always welcome, young or old! JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

School Division events Dec. 20-Jan. 3

Calendar from Culpeper County Public Schools:

Dec. 20–CCSB Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 8 a.m.

Dec. 20–Winter Spectacular Concert, Culpeper County High School auditorium, 6 p.m.

Dec. 20–A.G. Richardson Elementary School 4th and 5th Grade Music Concert, Cafeteria, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 22–Jan. 2, 2023–No school for Students and Staff – Winter Break

Jan. 3-No School for Students–Teacher/Staff Workday