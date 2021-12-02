Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 2, 2021

Seek Lavender Holiday Open House

There will be special holiday treats to taste and door prizes to win at The Little House at Seek Lavender during a Holiday Open House this weekend.

Visit the farm near town from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 at 15528 Bradford Rd. Culpeper.

Culpeper Downtown Winter Farmers Market

Join favorite market vendors throughout the holiday season in downtown Culpeper to pick up quality local agriculture and horticulture products in a convenient location.

A Winter Market launches 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Dec. 4 in the East Davis Street parking lot. Featured Vendors will be C&T Produce, Corvallis Farms LLC, Double L Farm & Apiary, Green Barn Bakery, Jacked Up Foods, Spelled Ink, Sunshine Acres Farm and Three Springs Farm.

Holiday Gift Bazaar in Orange

Culpeper artist Sheila Jackson will be participating in a Holiday Gift Bazaar 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 4 at The Arts Center in Orange, 129 E. Main St.