Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 2, 2021

Seek Lavender Holiday Open House
There will be special holiday treats to taste and door prizes to win at The Little House at Seek Lavender during a Holiday Open House this weekend.
Visit the farm near town from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 at 15528 Bradford Rd. Culpeper.
Culpeper Downtown Winter Farmers Market
Join favorite market vendors throughout the holiday season in downtown Culpeper to pick up quality local agriculture and horticulture products in a convenient location.
A Winter Market launches 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Dec. 4 in the East Davis Street parking lot. Featured Vendors will be C&T Produce, Corvallis Farms LLC, Double L Farm & Apiary, Green Barn Bakery, Jacked Up Foods, Spelled Ink, Sunshine Acres Farm and Three Springs Farm.
Holiday Gift Bazaar in Orange
Culpeper artist Sheila Jackson will be participating in a Holiday Gift Bazaar 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 4 at The Arts Center in Orange, 129 E. Main St.
Celebrate the season and get something special for loved ones while supporting local artists. Partake in the annual Gingerbread Walk, find the perfect gift, and meet some of the creative people in the community. Items will include handmade textiles, jewelry, ceramics, ornaments, paper goods, scarves, and much more.
Dog photos with St. Nick at Beer Hound
Santa Paws is back at Beer Hound Brewery.
Bring a pup or pups so they can have their photo taken with Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas. Local photographer Kim Atkins is leading the shoot 1 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 4 at Beer Hound Brewery, 201 Waters Pl #102, next to the Culpeper Depot.
Christmas Cork and Cheese at Gray Ghost
The Annual Christmas Cork & Cheese event is this weekend at Gray Ghost Winery in Amissville.
Enjoy live holiday music, stroll the world’s largest cork Christmas display, sip local wine and taste an array of cheeses from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5 at 14706 Lee Highway.
Collect the 27th in a series of limited edition holiday wine glasses. Guess the number of corks on the new cork decoration for a chance to win.
Heartstrings will perform 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and John Sweet will provide the music 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. Get advanced tickets at 540/937-4869 or at the door. grayghostvineyards.com
Youngkin to speak at Virginia Economic Summit
Gov. Elect Glenn Youngkin will speak at 12th Annual Virginia Economic Summit & Forum on World Trade happening 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 3.
Hosted by the Virginia Chamber Foundation and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for the first time as a hybrid event, this signature conference will bring together business, economic development, and community leaders from across the Commonwealth for the official release of Blueprint Virginia 2030, a comprehensive initiative that provides business leadership, direction, and long-range economic planning for Virginia. The 2021 Virginia Chamber House and Senate Legislators of the Year will also be announced during the morning programming.
Blueprint Virginia 2030 will be presented to Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin at 1:15 p.m. at which time he will give remarks. Other participants will be Stephanie Agee, Vice President of International Trade, Virginia Economic Development Partnership; Edward H. Baine, President, Dominion Energy Virginia and Ardine Williams, Vice President, Workforce Development, Amazon.