Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 2, 2022

Blue & Red Santa Project giving back

The Blue & Red Santa Project will be really living up to its name this weekend with its annual big shopping day in support of needy children in Culpeper.

The group, started in 2016 by Culpeper Police & Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department, could use some more of the community’s support.

Blue & Red Santa Project is taking 150 kids shopping for Christmas early Saturday at Walmart, using funds contributed from within the community. Purchasing necessities is always a focus.

But donations are way down this year, according to organizers. They asked for help in continuing the good work.

The fun day this weekend will end with breakfast immediately following shopping at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department. Consider year-end giving to this worthy cause at blueandredsantaproject.org and see Blue & Red Project on Facebook.

Old Rag visitation under review

Shenandoah National Park in March implemented a pilot ticketing program to manage visitation to Old Rag, one the park’s most popular hiking spots.

The program and the requirement for a day-use ticket at Old Rag has now ended, effective Nov. 30, according to a park service release this week.

The pilot program was instituted to address congestion and visitor safety concerns to ensure a high-quality visitor experience and protect park resources, the release stated. During this time, daily visitation to Old Rag was limited to 800 people.

During the pilot period, park staff gathered data they will evaluate over the next few months, share and then seek input from the public in early 2023.

Information collected will help park staff decide if the ticketing system should be continued permanently or if the program needs to be modified.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation while we tested a means to ensure a high-quality visitor experience and protect park resources at Old Rag,” said Park Superintendent Patrick Kenney. “The information gathered during the pilot will help inform the decision-making process.”

Girl Power Camp today in Palmyra

Connecting more women with the energy industry has been a goal over the past few years, particularly in the field of line work, according to a release from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

With this in mind, REC is proud to co-host the Virginia, Maryland, Delaware Association of Electric Cooperative Girl Power camp today, Dec. 2.

The camp will provide 40 young women from across the state with hands-on opportunities to experience careers in the power industry. The experience is for high schoolers interested or curious about working on a line crew, in a substation, as a drone pilot, with advanced metering technology or as a fiber broadband technician.

Instructors will lead students through various activities in the classroom and outdoors at the VMDAEC state-of-the-art training facility in Palmyra. Campers will learn about safety on the job, how to safely climb a utility pole and operate a bucket truck.

“It’s important that we continue to diversify these types of operations roles, so we’re incredibly proud to support the Girl Power camp for a second year,” said REC spokesperson Casey Hollins.

Students will individually meet with industry human resources professionals to review resumes and discuss interview best practices. They will learn about career paths and workplace culture.

Holiday food collection volunteers sought

The Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program is beginning its collection of canned food to fill Christmas baskets for needy families in Culpeper.

Please consider dropping canned food at Battlefield Chevrolet, Battlefield Ford, Battlefield Toyota, Chrysler of Culpeper, Chamber of Commerce, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper E-911 Center, Frost Café, Gold’s Gym, K & M Rentals, Koons Automotive, Martin’s, MedExpress, Mountain Run Bowling Center, Museum of Culpeper History, North Ridge Apartments Lease Office, Rite Aid, JHB Rentals, Town Treasurer’s Office, Minuteman Mall, VA Dept. of Health, Arbors of Culpeper, Country Shoppes, Culpeper Farm Credit, Carter Bank and Trust, Old Trade Brewery, County Administration and Equinix.

Culpeper area schools are also collecting canned food for the program. Organizers thank everyone helping to make the program successful and asks for help for the upcoming distribution.

Volunteers are needed at Brandy Station Fire Department to help sort and pack food baskets and toy bags. From 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, help is needed to sort all the canned food.

From 5- 9:00 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, help is needed to pack food baskets and toy bags. Then from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16, help is needed carrying food and toys to cars.

Students are welcome to volunteer to earn community service hours, and committee member can sign off on volunteer sheets. Masks required.

Youngkins give salary to Pathways

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin announced this week they would donate his fourth-quarter salary to Pathways in Petersburg.

Launched in 1995 as Petersburg Urban Ministries to serve people from low-income backgrounds, the program has provided workforce development training, life skills coaching and financial education since 2001.

“Pathways is a great local resource that is having a profound impact and changing lives in Petersburg,” said Gov. Youngkin in a release. “They provide comprehensive and sustainable solutions to unique challenges in Petersburg and serve as a prime example of our shared goal for the Partnership for Petersburg.”

Focusing on workforce preparedness, particularly of young Virginians, is an essential endeavor, added First Lady Youngkin.

“I’m grateful for the vital services that Pathways provides to the Petersburg community and especially encouraged to see strong women like (CEO) Juanita Epps leading these efforts,” she said.

Deal gets master certification

Orange County Economic Development and Tourism Director Rose Deal recently completed the Advanced Economic Development Leadership Executive Education Program.

In doing so, she received the Master Economic Development Practitioner certificate, according to a county release.

Deal, an economic development practitioner for seven years, noted the program was an exceptional learning experience.

“It allowed me to convene and collaborate with like-minded economic development professionals from around the country, while also learning about today’s leadership and economic development best practices,” she said. “I look forward to applying these new skills with our staff and community.”

AEDL is a collaboration of The University of Southern Mississippi, Texas Christian University and University of New Mexico, each committed to excellence in economic development and advancing the knowledge, skills, and application of key job creation strategies.