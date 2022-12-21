Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 21, 2022

SEE Center hosting Veterans Resource Day today

It’s Veterans Resource Day today at The S.E.E. Recovery Center in the Town of Culpeper.

Free programs will run hourly from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. all with a focus on serving veterans. Topics that will be covered will include veterans resources, healing trauma for women, veteran housing assistance, anger management, progressive relaxation and We Care family support along with a visit from therapy dogs.

The S.E.E. Recovery Center offers an array of recovery-oriented groups, meetings, and the opportunity to speak with someone about mental health or substance use recovery on site 710 U.S. Ave. in the Town of Culpeper.

A staff member is available 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays to assist with attending appropriate groups or other services. All community members are welcome to come to the S.E.E. to learn and grow in recovery from all of life’s challenges and to connect with others to create a community of wellness!

For those interested in becoming a Peer Recovery Specialist, visit www.vaprs.org, create an account, and apply for Training ID 1261 with Tom Pratt as the trainer.

Contact 540/825-3366 or SEERecovery@rrcsb.org.

Hands on History today at the Culpeper museum

The latest one-hour installment of “Hands on History” is 10:30 a.m. today at the Museum of Culpeper History in the Depot.

The series, targeted at ages 2-5, this month will focus on Christmas traditions. Learn how Culpeper was part of creating the image of Santa Claus today, hear “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” and decorate a stocking.

Free program thanks to a Power of Change grant from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. For more information, visit culpepermuseum.com, email education@culpepermuseum.com or call 540/829-1749.

Community services transportation holiday break

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas.

CASA benefits from community foundation grant

Grant funding from the 2022 Northern Piedmont Community Foundation Culpeper Foundation Fund was awarded to nine Culpeper County nonprofit organizations for a total of $19,036. Multiple grant proposals focused on health, human services and education, according to a release.

One of these organizations is People Inc., which received $2,500 towards its Case Appointed Special Advocate Program, “CASA.” The mission of CASA is to provide a trained advocate for children who find themselves in the juvenile system due to documented cases of child abuse and neglect.

The Culpeper Foundation Fund invites proposals for projects that strengthen the fabric of Culpeper County by addressing community challenges or creating new opportunities. Applicants must be a nonprofits based in Culpeper.

A Winter Solstice hike at Gobbler Hill Farm

Experience the season from a sojourner’s point of view during a free Christmas hike for the whole family today, Winter Solstice, at Gobbler Hill Farm in Elkwood, Culpeper County.

The brisk evening air will invigorate walkers and tire out the kids! Dogs on leashes are always welcome. All are invited join in on a 2.5 mile hike to set hearts, minds and feet on the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem for the census and the birth of baby Jesus. Donkeys are optional!

Hike will start at the greenhouse at 3:45 p.m. and hike across the farm terrain to the top of Cole’s Hill. Walkers will return as darkness sets in, so bring a lantern or flashlight. After the hike, stay a while, enjoy Christmas music and lights, purchase hot cocoa or coffee in The Hen’s Nest to enjoy, and fellowship around the campfire or in the cozy greenhouse. The farm will host the hike again on Dec. 30. Jim has promised to be on standby with the hay wagon for those who only want to walk one way.

Local tree farm still open for the season

The 2022 Holiday Season at Oak Shade Tree Farm in Rixeyville continues until Christmas Eve—9 a.m. to 5 pm. Thursdays-Sundays.

In addition to cut-your-own fields, the farm has freshly cut Spruce trees in a variety of sizes from neighboring family farms. Well-behaved pets are welcome, but must remain leashed at all times and remain outside. Check out the holiday shop for homemade goodies and items.

License plate campaign for women veterans

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services has launched a campaign to create a special license plate honoring Virginia’s women military veterans.

The Virginia General Assembly must pass legislation in the 2023 session authorizing DMV to create the new plate. Before that can happen, DVS must receive 450 pre-applications and a $10 or $20 deposit. Applications and deposits must be received by Jan. 11. Application forms for the Women Veterans License Plate are at dvs.virginia.gov.

“Virginia is proudly home to more than 109,000 women veterans—the largest percentage of women veterans per population of any state in America,” said Daniel Gade, DVS Commissioner. “These women veterans deserve to have unique recognition for their service and the Women Veterans License Plate will afford them this opportunity.”