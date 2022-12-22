Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 22, 2022

Anemic red fox needed blood transfusion

A young fox was brought to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center on Thanksgiving Day after she was contained for removal from an unusual situation.

The fox had been frequenting a busy establishment for several weeks, where the finder reported multiple observations of her scavenging from a dumpster.

While foxes scavenging in an urban area isn't too uncommon, the center’s level of concern jumped significantly after they discovered many patrons of the establishment were feeding her directly out of their hands. The fox became increasingly bolder to the point of regularly entering the building for food and ignoring attempts to shoo her away, according to a release.

Her habituation to people made containment abnormally easy—when the finder set a dog crate in front of her, the fox voluntarily walked right in.

While the fox was relatively alert and afraid of staff on intake, she was quiet and not showing normal fear behaviors like a healthy, adult fox should. X-rays revealed she had had an old traumatic injury that caused broken ribs. Her mites and emaciation explained her desperation for food, but she wasn't showing much improvement, and her behavior had gotten worse.

During rechecks on blood, Dr. Emily found many of her red blood cell percentages to be critically low, to the point center staff were shocked that she was as active and mobile as she was. It was determined she would need a blood transfusion in order to give her the best chance at recovery.

Unlike human blood, there are no blood banks or methods of storing wild animal blood for moments like these. Instead, blood must be taken from a donor and transfused shortly after. Thankfully, the first blood transfusion has low reaction risk and does not require type-matching, and the center luckily had an appropriate donor fox on site.

This procedure required multiple teams to be set up, both to sedate and restrain the donor for drawing blood as well as to sedate and monitor the patient while waiting for the transfusion as well as during the entire set up.

Monitoring was required to make sure both animals recovered appropriately and there were no adverse reactions. Vets suspect the condition must have been a slow-going, chronic issue the fox had been dealing with and adjusting to over time, likely from the event that left her with broken ribs.

It's likely that with this injury, her emaciation, and the onset of mange, she didn't have the ability to regenerate enough blood on her own, and with each additional health issue, it only made it worse.

This fox is now doing well in care and has been improving consistently! She still has a ways to go, but as always, the wildlife center is hopeful for a full recovery and release.

Winter hours at National Military Park

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park will operate under reduced weekday winter hours from Jan. 9–March 10.

On weekdays, Monday through Friday, the Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Centers will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chatham Manor will be open 12:30 to 5 p.m. On weekends and holidays, the Visitor Centers and Chatham Manor will be open 9 to 5.

To allow for staff meetings and planning, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, park buildings will open at 11 a.m. and on Friday, Jan. 13, Chatham will be closed for the day.

Chatham’s grounds will remain open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. every day.

Minority Veterans, Culpeper Toy Chest get grants

Culpeper-area nonprofits were among recipients of a $15,000 Christmas gift recently made to 25 charities from Farm Credit of the Virginias, on behalf of its customer-owners and business affiliates.

Local recipients were the Minority Veterans and Farmers of the Piedmont of Brandy Station, Fauquier Education Farm of Warrenton, Orange County Animal Shelter and Culpeper Toy Chest.

“Our association is proud to support these organizations and their meaningful contributions to the communities we serve,” said Brad Cornelius, Farm Credit of the Virginias CEO, in a statement. “Each of the organizations that were selected bring together good people to strengthen our rural communities and achieve a greater common good. Most importantly, we cherish the opportunity to support these organizations on behalf of our customer-owners, without whom our contributions would not be possible."

DMV holiday hours, safe travel advice

Virginia DMV full-service customer service centers will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays Dec. 23-Dec. 26 and on Jan. 2.

More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com or through the mail if customers need access to DMV during the winter holiday closures.

With extra motorists on the road during the holidays, DMV urges drivers to use caution. Last year between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, there were 2,371 crashes in Virginia that resulted in 1,092 injuries and 22 fatalities, according to a release.

"The holidays are a time to celebrate with family and friends. Get to your holiday events safely by following the basic principles of good driving — buckle up, slow down, stay focused and drive sober," said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor's Highway Safety Representative. "We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season."