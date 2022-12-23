Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 23, 2022

Kwanzaa celebration beginning Dec. 26

The National Museum of African American History and Culture, a Smithsonian institution in Washington, D.C., is preparing to celebrate Kwanzaa.

Beginning Dec. 26, the public can view a new video on the history of the seven-day holiday and how to celebrate, featuring museum specialist and oral historian Kelly Navies. Learn more about this observance of African American culture at nmaahc.si.edu/kwanzaa, offering enlightening videos, unique family activities to do at home and special holiday recipes rooted in Black culinary traditions.

Created in 1966 by Maulana Ron Karenga, Kwanzaa is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates history, values, family, community and culture. The seven core Kwanzaa principles: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity) and Imani (Faith) are all drawn from communication values found throughout the African continent, according t the museum.

Warner statement on Zelenskyy address to Congress

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, released a statement following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress Wednesday night:

“President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people have displayed tremendous determination and resolve over the last 10 months as they have defended their country against Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion. I am proud that the United States has led the world in support of Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself, and tonight’s address underscored the importance of continuing this work. We will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people, and our NATO allies, to back Ukraine—including roughly $45 billion in additional military and economic assistance to Ukraine that will be approved by Congress this week.”

Germanna cybersecurity degree funds in federal budget

The Germanna Community College Center for Innovation in Cybersecurity in Fredericksburg is slated to receive a federal earmark of $870,000 to improve its cybersecurity degree and credential programs.

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Dec. 21 as part of over $200 million in federal funding for Virginia in the newly released text of the government funding bills for Fiscal Year 2023.

“This bill funds critical national priorities, including health care, education, scientific research and veterans services. It builds on the important progress Congress has made this year to lower costs, fight gun violence, and create good-paying jobs here in the U.S.,” said Warner.

“Our annual budget has always been an opportunity to secure resources for Virginia priorities, and the budget text released yesterday shows that we are on track to do the same again this year,” said Kaine.

“This budget will raise pay for servicemembers, support pediatric disease research, expand internet access, and help our communities stay healthier and safer from gun violence. The time is now to get this bill across the finish line and signed into law.”

FY22 Annual Report of Regional Commission

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission recently released its FY 2022 Highlights and Annual Report, summarizing its program efforts and projects over the past year.

Information on long-standing Regional Commission initiatives such as Commuter Services, Regional Transportation Collaborative, Foothills Housing Network, Chesapeake Bay Watershed planning, Regional Tourism initiatives and the RRRC Regional Leadership awards are in the Highlights report. In addition, more recent projects with expansion or development over the past fiscal year are also featured, including Farm to School coordination, Regional Wildfire Analysis, PDC Housing Development Program and Regional Long Range Transportation Plan adoption. See rrregion.org/annualreport.