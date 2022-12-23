 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 23, 2022

  • 0
CCSO Christmas

Sheriff Scott Jenkins and Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office thanked all the volunteers and deputies who assisted Dec. 17 with the 11th annual “Sheriff’s Christmas for Kids” at Pepper’s Grill. Each year, this event provides Christmas gifts for less fortunate Culpeper families. Participating children and their families enjoyed breakfast with deputies, and were pleasantly surprised as Santa stopped by after breakfast to give out gifts. Deputies personally checked with Santa to be sure that each and every kid there was on the nice list.

 CULPEPER COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

Kwanzaa celebration beginning Dec. 26

The National Museum of African American History and Culture, a Smithsonian institution in Washington, D.C., is preparing to celebrate Kwanzaa.

Beginning Dec. 26, the public can view a new video on the history of the seven-day holiday and how to celebrate, featuring museum specialist and oral historian Kelly Navies. Learn more about this observance of African American culture at nmaahc.si.edu/kwanzaa, offering enlightening videos, unique family activities to do at home and special holiday recipes rooted in Black culinary traditions.

Created in 1966 by Maulana Ron Karenga, Kwanzaa is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates history, values, family, community and culture. The seven core Kwanzaa principles: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity) and Imani (Faith) are all drawn from communication values found throughout the African continent, according t the museum.

People are also reading…

Warner statement on Zelenskyy address to Congress

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, released a statement following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress Wednesday night:

“President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people have displayed tremendous determination and resolve over the last 10 months as they have defended their country against Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion. I am proud that the United States has led the world in support of Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself, and tonight’s address underscored the importance of continuing this work. We will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people, and our NATO allies, to back Ukraine—including roughly $45 billion in additional military and economic assistance to Ukraine that will be approved by Congress this week.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Germanna cybersecurity degree funds in federal budget

The Germanna Community College Center for Innovation in Cybersecurity in Fredericksburg is slated to receive a federal earmark of $870,000 to improve its cybersecurity degree and credential programs.

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Dec. 21 as part of over $200 million in federal funding for Virginia in the newly released text of the government funding bills for Fiscal Year 2023.

“This bill funds critical national priorities, including health care, education, scientific research and veterans services. It builds on the important progress Congress has made this year to lower costs, fight gun violence, and create good-paying jobs here in the U.S.,” said Warner.

“Our annual budget has always been an opportunity to secure resources for Virginia priorities, and the budget text released yesterday shows that we are on track to do the same again this year,” said Kaine.

“This budget will raise pay for servicemembers, support pediatric disease research, expand internet access, and help our communities stay healthier and safer from gun violence. The time is now to get this bill across the finish line and signed into law.”

FY22 Annual Report of Regional Commission

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission recently released its FY 2022 Highlights and Annual Report, summarizing its program efforts and projects over the past year.

Information on long-standing Regional Commission initiatives such as Commuter Services, Regional Transportation Collaborative, Foothills Housing Network, Chesapeake Bay Watershed planning, Regional Tourism initiatives and the RRRC Regional Leadership awards are in the Highlights report. In addition, more recent projects with expansion or development over the past fiscal year are also featured, including Farm to School coordination, Regional Wildfire Analysis, PDC Housing Development Program and Regional Long Range Transportation Plan adoption. See rrregion.org/annualreport.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jury awards $4 million in Virginia prison death case

Jury awards $4 million in Virginia prison death case

On the day before Robert Boley’s death, the prison nurse wouldn’t see him. Court records detail how, at the urging of his fellow inmates, Boley lay down in front of the prison medical bay, in the hopes that Arleathia Peck, the on-duty nurse, would take his chest pain seriously.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Greenland’s glaciers are likely melting faster than even the most dire predictions indicated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert