Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 25, 2022

UVA Health recognized for kidney disease care

The PKD Foundation, a foundation dedicated to battling polycystic kidney disease, has named UVA Health as a Center of Excellence for providing patient-focused, comprehensive care for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, according to a release from the Charlottesville-based health system. UVA Health is one of just 28 centers nationally to earn this honor.

ADPKD is a common, life-threatening genetic disease that occurs when fluid-filled cysts form and grow in both kidneys, eventually leading to kidney failure. UVA Health treats patients with ADPKD at its Charlottesville clinic, where comprehensive care includes patient education, genetic counseling, clinical trials and, when needed, access to dialysis and kidney transplants.

“Creating a brighter future for the PKD community has always been our goal, which we can achieve through strong partnerships with organizations like UVA Health who are doing the incredible work of bringing a patient-centered approach to ADPKD care,” said Chris Rusconi, interim CEO and chief research officer of the PKD Foundation.

“We congratulate UVA Health and look forward to working closely with them to help those affected by ADPKD to find better care, maintain and improve their quality of life, and plan for the future. Together we will ensure better patient outcomes as we move closer to our vision of ending PKD.”

Dr. Mitchell Rosner, a kidney specialist and director of UVA Health’s clinic, said the honor reflects the dedication of a team of care providers.

“It is a great honor for UVA to join the PKD Foundation as a Center of Excellence and give patients access to the very best care. UVA has a long tradition of multi-disciplinary care that brings specialists in different areas together to optimize care of the patient and this was recognized in our Center of Excellence selection.”

5 Over 50 award nominations due Jan. 13

The deadline is Jan. 13 to submit nominations for the Aging Together “5 Over 50” ceremony planned for 2023.

It will be the 10th anniversary of the awards program that recognizes the contributions older adults make to their communities. The program also intends to challenge the ageist stereotypes so often assigned to them. So far, 50 amazing people have been recognized in the region.

Know someone over the age of 50 in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock who stands out in the community and has made a difference? Aging Together asks nominators to fill out the nomination form. Nominees should have given time freely in service to the community at large and civic affairs, in some manner making a significant contribution or offering inspiration in the form of mentorship, leadership or action.

See the form and in-depth criteria at agingtogether.org or contact info@agingtogegther.org for a nomination form in the mail. Aging Together will honor the 5 Over 50 at its annual celebrations on May 17, 2023.

Virginia to offer training for dam owners

Virginia Dept. of Conservation and Recreation is offering virtual training for owners of the state’s more than 2,600 regulated dams.

Training will be held 2-4 p.m. on Jan. 17 and Feb. 7. Consultants and professional engineers are also welcome to attend.

Attendees will learn about regulatory requirements, managing dam safety within the Dam Safety Inventory System and the funding available through the 2023 Dam Safety Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund. DCR dam safety engineers and program staff will conduct the training and provide time for questions and answers.

A total of $5 million is available to eligible Virginia dam owners for engineering studies, plans, repairs and other measures to help bring dams into compliance with regulations. The training will be held on GoTo Meeting. Register at dcr.virginia.gov/dam-safety-and-floodplains/dsfpm-grants

Injured Barn Owl prognosis guarded

at this time

An uncommon patient for the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, a Barn Owl was brought in after being found down next to a roadway, after presumably being struck by a car.

On exam the bird was quiet, presenting with damage to the left eye and potential injury near the right shoulder. This patient was too unstable to undergo anesthesia to get radiographs, so this bird is receiving supportive care with bandaging and pain medications on board until staff can better evaluate the damage to the shoulder, according to a center release. The bird’s prognosis for a full recovery is guarded at this time.

Barn Owls are unique in that, while most birds have a set period of time in which they breed and nest, Barn Owls can breed year-round, as long as resources are plentiful. The wildlife center in Boyce has received nestling and fledgling Barn Owls throughout the year, so sometimes getting that call of a “baby owl” in November (which is often an adult Eastern Screech Owl) really is a baby owl.

Want to help Barn Owls? Don’t use rodenticides, stay attentive while driving at night, and if there is space and proper habitat, consider putting up a Barn Owl nesting box. Always check silos and other empty structures before demolishing, as there be unknown tenants.