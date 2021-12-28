Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 28, 2021

Sheriff Jenkins Christmas for Kids program
Students in need from each of Culpeper County’s 10 public schools received gifts again this season through the 10th Annual Sheriff’s Christmas for Kids program.
Gifts from the children’s wish lists were purchased using funds from Sheriff Scott Jenkins’ charitable fund and were wrapped by cadets, staff, and volunteers.
A week before Christmas, the agency held its yearly breakfast with Santa and gift distribution at Pepper’s Grill with participating children and parents. The event was complete with lots of Christmas music, laughter, and pictures with Santa.
The Sheriff’s Office thanked all for their kind and generous donations to the program.
Town government meetings this week
The Culpeper Town Council Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, Dec. 28 followed at 10 a.m. with Public Safety, Public Works and Planning & Community Development in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
The Light and Power and Water and Wastewater Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 followed at 10 a.m. with Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development.
The Culpeper Planning Commission will hold a work session at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30 in the economic development center.
See agendas and documents at town of Culpeper Boarddocs.
Congresswoman backs Supporting Disabled National Guardsmen Act
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, recently signed bipartisan legislation to extend federal benefits to members of the National Guard who become disabled while performing state active duty.
The Supporting Disabled National Guardsmen Act would ensure National Guard soldiers and airmen who become disabled while serving on state active duty are able to access healthcare through the Department of Veterans Affairs and disability benefits through the Department of Defense, according to a release from the congresswoman’s office.
Currently, National Guard members cannot access Veterans Affairs health benefits and are ineligible for Dept. of Defense disability pensions if they can no longer serve due to injuries sustained while on state active duty. Members must instead rely on state workers’ compensation plans.
“Often with very little notice, members of the National Guard leave their homes and families to safeguard our nation at home and abroad,” said Spanberger in a statement.
“Over the past few years, we have seen these servicemembers go above and beyond to serve—boosting our efforts against COVID-19, securing the U.S. Capitol, and assisting our mission to temporarily house Afghan evacuees. It’s our duty as a nation to provide the best care possible to all those who answer the call. That is why I am proud to support this long overdue legislation to provide all our heroes with the high-quality support they have earned in service to our country.”
Food Closet Need of the Week: canned meat, beef stew
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: canned meat, Treet, Spam, chicken and tuna, beef stew, Sloppy Joes and canned fruit.
ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com FB: The-Culpeper-Food-Closet and 540/825-1177.