Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 28, 2022

Andora Farm announces 2023 cattle drives

Like something straight out of the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” Andora Farm in Culpeper County recently announced its 2023 Cattle Drive Dates.

Farm operators Pat and Tom Seay invited horseback riders to come get a feel for the annual event, and at least one autumn weekend is already full for the cowboy, and girl, experience. Even equestrians who have never worked with cattle will enjoy the cattle drive, according to the Seays.

“We have a 70% return rate of visits from folks that come work and drive cattle. No cattle experience is needed for you or your horse. We also invite you to bring someone who is a non-rider to enjoy and watch your adventure,” they said in a recent email.

Too far to haul your horse? Experienced riders can access a few quality and safe rental horses from the local farm to participate in the drives scheduled for April 21-23, May 12-14, May 19-21, June 23-25, June 30-July 2, Sept. 8-10, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Oct. 20-22 (full) and Oct. 27-29.

Tom Seay, star of “Best of America by Horseback,” will be back in the saddle to ride along on each drive this season in Culpeper. The 2023 cattle drives will have a larger herd to work with and the groups will be smaller, 12 to 15 riders for each event.

As usual, the cattle drives are all inclusive, with stalls, trailer parking, hook ups and all meals, served in the Seay home at their large dining room table, all included. Don’t have a live-in trailer? Riders are welcome to camp and use the bathhouse with shower. Hotels and B&B’s are within five miles of the farm.

The Seays have expanded the hands-on experience with all instruction and expanded trails included.

“If you have never worked with cattle, our family will show you how easy this is for such a great experience,” according to their email. “Come join us for a unique and unforgettable experience for you and your horse!”

Contact patseay@aol.com or call 540/829-9555 to reserve a spot and for fee information, and at andorafarm.com for updates.

Leesburg Police

crack down on

underage vape sales

Leesburg Police Department Special Investigations Unit recently conducted an underage vaping operation at four tobacco retail establishments located in the Town of Leesburg, according to a Dec. 21 release.

The operation resulted in two clerks charged with selling tobacco vaping products to customers under the age of 21. Police accused clerks of selling to the underage buyers at Tobacco Hut (356 East Market Street) and Leesburg Tobacco & Vape (707 East Market Street, Suite G).

The clerks were each issued a summons charging them with violating Virginia Code Section 18.2-371.2, which prohibits the purchase, possession and sale of tobacco products, nicotine vapor products, alternative nicotine products and hemp products intended for smoking to persons under 21 years of age. A violation of this code section is punishable by a civil penalty.

“Operations like these send a clear message to retail establishments in town, that they are responsible for training their staff to properly follow the law to ensure that age restricted products are only sold to those of legal age,” said Leesburg Police Captain David Smith. “For this reason, the Leesburg Police Department periodically conducts operations relating to the sale of tobacco products and alcoholic beverages to underage persons.”

The Leesburg Police Department School Resource Officer Unit in partnership with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office provides education on the dangers of vaping through the D.A.R.E. program to students at both the elementary and middle school level. Parents seeking additional information and resources should talk with their child’s school resource officer. Parents can also visit cdc.gov/e-cigarettes.

Shoulder restoration

on Montanus Drive

taking place today

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing a shoulder restoration operation on Montanus Drive at the intersection of Braggs Corner Road today from 8 a.m to 2 p.m., weather permitting. During this operation, Montanus Drive will be closed from Braggs Corner Road to the entrance at 15532 Montanus Drive.

Motorists should expect delays on these corridors and will be required to take alternate routes. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone.