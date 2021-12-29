Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 29, 2021

Celebrating African American culture

The National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C. is offering comprehensive, fun family activities for the celebration of Kwanzaa at nmaahc.si.edu/kwanzaa.

The multi-day holiday, celebrated Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, is a time for families and communities to come together to remember the past and to celebrate African American culture, according to the Smithsonian institution.

Meals play a large part in the celebration of Kwanzaa. Throughout the week, favorite African-American dishes, as well as traditional African, Caribbean, and South American recipes, are on many menus.

Renowned author and culinary historian Jessica B. Harris shares some suggestions on cooking and celebrating throughout the week at the museum web site. For Day Four of the celebration, Wednesday, Dec. 29, Harris shares her recipe for Pink Party Punch.

