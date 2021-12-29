Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 29, 2021

Celebrating African American culture
The National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C. is offering comprehensive, fun family activities for the celebration of Kwanzaa at nmaahc.si.edu/kwanzaa.
The multi-day holiday, celebrated Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, is a time for families and communities to come together to remember the past and to celebrate African American culture, according to the Smithsonian institution.
Meals play a large part in the celebration of Kwanzaa. Throughout the week, favorite African-American dishes, as well as traditional African, Caribbean, and South American recipes, are on many menus.
Renowned author and culinary historian Jessica B. Harris shares some suggestions on cooking and celebrating throughout the week at the museum web site. For Day Four of the celebration, Wednesday, Dec. 29, Harris shares her recipe for Pink Party Punch.
Nonprofit offers Tree Stewards training class in 2022Culpeper, Madison, Rappahannock and Orange Tree Stewards are trained volunteers who help plant, monitor, and take care of new trees in the community.
Volunteers complete a six-week training program, meeting one evening a week to learn about trees, their benefits and care. Practical, hands-on learning will be provided. Training costs $65 and includes all materials.
No prior experience is needed to become a Tree Steward.
The Northern Piedmont Tree Stewards will meet 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday, March 17-May 5 at the Carver Center along U.S. Route 15 in Rapidan. Register at https://tinyurl.com/northernpiedmonttreesteward
Emerald Hill PTO to meet in New YearEmerald Hill Elementary School PTO will host is first meeting of 2022 at 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the school STEM lab.
Transportation break for holidayRappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate this Friday, Dec. 31 in observance of New Year’s Day.
Readers make recommendatons at Culpeper LibraryLove books? Then come meet other bibliophiles and see what some of their favorite books are.
Reader’s Recommend meets monthly at 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday in the Culpeper Library conference room. All readers are welcome to share books they have read recently. One book or more, any genre, fiction or not. Learn about new books and authors while meeting others with the same passion.