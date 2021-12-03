Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 3, 2021

Tutors needed for Citizenship Class
Culpeper Literacy Council is expanding its U.S. Citizenship Test Preparation Classes in January and is looking for tutors. All training and materials are provided.
Volunteers can help out just two hours a week teaching history, civics and current events. The class is fascinating and volunteers will probably learn something too! Contact Lynn Gore at director@culpeperliteracy.org or 540/825-5804.
‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Jr.’ at EVHS
Drama students will present Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Jr. The Musical this weekend at Eastern View High School.
Opening night is 7 p.m. tonight in the auditorium at EVHS, 16332 Cyclone Way in Culpeper. A 2 p.m. matinee will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 and a final performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.
Adult tickets/$10 and youth tickets/$5 can be purchased at the door or charmsoffice.com/charms/shop.asp?s=EVHSChoir.
Blue & Red Santa Project goes live Saturday
Early Saturday morning while many are still sleeping all snug in their beds, it will be show time for the 6th Annual Blue & Red Santa Project of the Culpeper Police Dept. and Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept.
Volunteers from both first responder groups and other community members will meet with lucky children in need of some holiday cheer at the local Walmart for a day of shopping for clothes and a few items on their wish list.
Then the children and their families are invited for breakfast at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. Santa will be there along with decorated backpacks for each child.
“We are so humbled by the outpour of help this community has shown. We greatly appreciate your help,” according to organizers.
See Blue and Red Santa Project on Facebook and blueandredsantaproject.org.
Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys
A bluegrass concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Dec. 3 at the American Legion Post 156 hall, 341 Newton St. in Orange featuring Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys.
Tickets are $20 at Sedwick Building Supply, 221 Byrd St. in Orange. Contact Steve Shifflett at 540/395-6644. All net proceeds will benefit the American Legion.
3rd Annual Crozet Winter Brews Festiva
lClaudius Crozet Park in Albemarle County hosts A Celebration of Dark Beers & Winter Brews 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 4.
There will be live music by Lord Nelson and Matthew O’Donnell and unlimited tasting of more than 40 brews from Virginia breweries.
Delicious food trucks on site and a winter market with free rides provided by Hops on Tours shuttle from 3 Notched Brewery in Charlottesville or Old Trail in Crozet. Crozetbeerfest.com
Rising Sun Tavern Holiday Open House
Enjoy free admission to a holiday tour of historic Rising Sun Tavern in Fredericksburg noon to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 3 at 1304 Caroline St. The museum will be decorated for the holidays by the Chancellor Garden Club.
From 2-4 p.m., delight in live period music by Colonial Fare. It’s a wonderful day to become acquainted with the Rising Sun Tavern museum, which served travelers from the 1790s to the late 1820s. Browse the gift shop to find unique holiday gifts, most with special discounts during the open house.
540/371-1494 or RST@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org
Washington Heritage Museums requests that participants wear face masks for the health of all attendees.