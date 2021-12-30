Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 30, 2021

Program for kids at Culpeper museum
“Hands-on History” will be held at the Museum of Culpeper History 10:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 for ages 2-5 on site in the Depot, 113 S. Commerce St.
This is the museum’s interactive series of children’s programming that brings fun facts, objects, and activities out of the past to today.
The series will be held monthly on second Wednesdays. Each month will feature a different craft inspired by local history. Past programs have included flying kites, drawing maps, and making dinosaur tracks.
Looking for something sweet to do with the kiddo this January? Come on down to the Museum of Culpeper History to enjoy a morning of exploration, and find out what some of a child’s favorite candies can help them learn about geology!
The museum continues to follow COVID masking, cleaning and social distancing protocols for children’s programs. Participating children and their families are requested to mask during the program.
To reserve a spot or for more information, visit culpepermuseum.com or contact the museum at education@culpepermuseum.com.
Culpeper Winter Reading Program
Join Culpeper County Library Jan. 3-Feb. 5 for its Winter Reading Program for Adults.
Have an active adult Culpeper County Library Card? Participants can win prizes with one raffle ticket entry per book or audiobook. Books should be fiction or nonfiction with a winter or cold theme or as part of the title.
Read the book, get a raffle ticket and drop it off at the Circulation Desk. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Martin Luther King Jr. program to be virtual again
The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation invites the community to the 31st Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday observance in Rappahannock County to be held “virtually” on Jan. 16, 2022. Like last year, the program will be taped at The Little Washington Theatre, Gay Street, Washington and presented in cooperation with Culpeper Media Network.
The 2022 “DreamKeeper” Award will be presented to Lillian F. Aylor, a lifelong resident of the county, community and civic leader for many years, and the author of an autobiography, “I’ll Get It Done.”
Dr. Joanne Gabbin, professor at James Madison University, will be the special guest. She is is also executive director of the Furious Flower Poetry Conference, an award winning entity focused on “regenerating the Black poetic tradition.”
Contact SSPF President Nan Butler Roberts at nb_roberts@msn.com or 540/661-2013. Mail donations to SSPF, P.O. Box 121. Amissville, VA 20106