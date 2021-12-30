Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 30, 2021

Join Culpeper County Library Jan. 3-Feb. 5 for its Winter Reading Program for Adults.

Have an active adult Culpeper County Library Card? Participants can win prizes with one raffle ticket entry per book or audiobook. Books should be fiction or nonfiction with a winter or cold theme or as part of the title.

Read the book, get a raffle ticket and drop it off at the Circulation Desk. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Martin Luther King Jr. program to be virtual again

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation invites the community to the 31st Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday observance in Rappahannock County to be held “virtually” on Jan. 16, 2022. Like last year, the program will be taped at The Little Washington Theatre, Gay Street, Washington and presented in cooperation with Culpeper Media Network.

The 2022 “DreamKeeper” Award will be presented to Lillian F. Aylor, a lifelong resident of the county, community and civic leader for many years, and the author of an autobiography, “I’ll Get It Done.”