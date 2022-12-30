Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 30, 2022

EVHS National Honor Society angels for community

The National Honor Society at Eastern View High School sponsored its annual Angel Tree again this year.

Teachers, students, and community members worked together to sponsor 30 angels in need by purchasing gifts on their wish lists. NHS members spent their December meeting wrapping each of the presents for local families.

EVHS National Honor Society advisers Kaitlyn Conville and Gennifer Brandes, school counselors Katie McWilliams, Mackenzie Lilley, Brittany Pruchniewski, and Nick Anderson, and front office staff Karen Tomes, Becky Harding, Selena Hull, Brandi Macurak, Heather MacQueeney, and Madison DiPlacido worked tirelessly to arrange the gift pickup with families to ensure that they were delivered in time for Christmas.

New Year’s Millionaire Raffle sells out

As of 9:23 a.m. on Dec. 29, Virginia Lottery reports it has sold out of all 625,000 tickets in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, which went on sale Nov. 1.

Winning ticket numbers will be announced at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 for five $1 million tickets, seven $100,000 tickets and 1,000 winners of $500 apiece.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10% of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget, according to a release.

Christmas tree pick-up dates, for mulching

To reduce volume in the Culpeper County waste stream, discarded Christmas trees will not be picked up with the normal trash after the end of the 2022 Christmas season.

Town of Culpeper Public Works personnel will pick up discarded Christmas trees on Wednesday, Jan. 4 and Wednesday, Jan. 11. Trees put out on regular trash days will be left at curbside for pickup on the aforementioned days.

Apartment complexes and housing developments normally served only by a dumpster or trash pickup contractor can participate in this recycling effort. Residents and businesses in the Town of Culpeper are requested to place their trees at curbside or next to the dumpsters on the above days.

The trees will be removed and mulched, thereby reducing the Town’s contribution to the County waste stream. All residents and businesses of the Town are requested and urged to assist in this effort.

Culpeper Chamber of Commerce holiday hours

The Chamber Office will be closed today, Dec. 30 and on Monday, Jan. 2 for the New Year’s holiday. Welcome 2023!

Back health aquatic program at Powell

Powell Wellness Center will host a six-week aquatic program Jan. 2-Feb. 8 designed to support back health through exercises and stretching.

This program is open to the community.

The class will meet 6:30-7:15 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays in the indoor heated pool at the center in Culpeper Aquatic Therapy & Rehabilitation Institute-certified personal trainer Sharon Steele will lead the program.

To register and for fee informaiton, contact 540/445-5388 or wpropps@culpeperwellness.org.

Lakeview sidewalk trip hazards being fixed

Precision Safe Sidewalk is slated to conclude its work today to remove trip hazards on Windermere Drive and other locations in Lakeview Subdivision.

The operation will consist of grinding existing sidewalks to remove trip hazards around the large housing development. Work started Thursday and will continue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.

Questions? Call Public Works at 540/825-0285.

Community services board meeting in January

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled Board Meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 15361 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper.

Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at 540/825-3100, Ext. 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Fauquier among farmland preservation grantees

Five localities, including Fauquier County, have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services through the 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund, according to a release this week from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights programs, empowering localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands, according to a release from the governor’s office. The programs also provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s other grant recipients are Clarke and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

“Virginia is home to approximately 16 million acres of forests and over 7.7 million acres of farmland and we are proud to support the preservation of these natural resources,” said Youngkin. “Farms and working forests are the foundation of Virginia’s rural economy, and farmland preservation benefits landowners, local communities, and the environment.”

“As our first and third largest private industries in the Commonwealth, Agriculture and forestry are essential to the lives of all Virginians regardless of where they live,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Protecting our working landscapes intact and productive is essential to maintaining Virginia’s agricultural viability into the future. These areas grow the food we all depend on while purifying the air we breathe.”

Since the program’s inception in 2008, a total of $13.2 million in state matching funds has been used to partner with 16 local PDR programs to permanently protect more than 14,800 acres on 113 farms.

Localities interested in doing more to protect working farms and forestlands by creating a PDR program or implementing other best practices should contact jennifer.perkins@vdacs.virginia.gov or 804/786-1906.