Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 4 2022

Window shopping winners for the season

Culpeper Renaissance recently announced the winners of the Culpeper Downtown Holiday Store Front Decorating Contest:

1st Place Judge’s Choice went to Poppy + Chalk, 172 E. Davis St.

2nd Place Judge’s Choice went to Honey Bee Home, 205 E. Davis St.

3rd Place Judge’s Choice went to Fearless, 109 S. East St.

Facebook People’s Choice went to Botanical Dwellings, 404 S. Main St.

Honorable Mentions were Cleopatra Vaughn LLC, Collage Spa, Green Roost, JIMNI, Le Monkey House, Miss Minerva’s Tea Room & Gifts, N Style Fashion Gallery, Pepperberries, Reigning Cats & Dogs, Skin by NV, Taste Oil Vinegar Spice, The Frenchman’s Corner of Culpeper, The Rusty Willow Boutique, and Wine & Design. CRI encourages residents to take a tour of downtown and experience the magic of each of the windows in person.

Christmas Parade today downtown

The Culpeper County Sheriff Office Culpeper Christmas Parade is today on Main Street at 5 p.m., starting from East Piedmont Street south to Mason Street, passing the judge’s stand at East Davis.

Lights and goodwill will shine as loved ones gather on the sidewalks to view some 125 entries march on by.

Lineup begins at 3 p.m. Sunday at the back of Town Square shopping center. All entries should enter from James Madison Highway behind Tractor Supply; sponsors will lead the parade and are asked to arrive early to ensure their dedicated spot. All standard entry spaces are first come, first served.

Artist in Residence in the Shenandoah

Professional artists are encouraged to apply for the Shenandoah National Park 2023 Artist-in-Residence program, offering focused time to creatively explore the natural and cultural resources of an astounding landscape.

It also allows artists the opportunity to share their work at two public education sessions as part of this three-week program sponsored with a generous donation from Shenandoah National Park Trust. Artist-in-Residence artists are provided with furnished lodging and donate an original piece of art reflecting their experience.

The Artist-in-Residence program is established in numerous National Park Service sites to inspire artists to create and share art that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of these beautiful public lands.

Artists of all disciplines are encouraged to apply by Feb. 14 at callforentry.org and see go.nps.gov/SHENArt

Upcoming School Division Events Dec. 5-14

Culpeper County Public Schools calendar of events:

Dec. 5–A. G. Richardson Elementary School Spirit Night, Chipotle Mexican Grill, 15335 Creativity Drive, 4–8 p.m.

Dec. 7–Culpeper Middle School Winter Band Concert, Culpeper County High School auditorium, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 8–Culpeper County School Board/Board of Supervisors Legislative Luncheon, Culpeper Technical Education Center, 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Dec. 8–Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, STEM Lab, 3:15 p.m.

Dec. 8 –CCSB Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration, 302 N. Main St. 5:15 p.m.

Dec. 12–CCSB Regular Board Meeting, County Administration, 6 p.m.

Dec. 14–CCSB Capital Planning Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8:30 a.m.

Culpeper Hospital tree lighting Monday

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center will host a tree lighting at 5:45 p.m. this Monday, Dec. 5 outside the main visitor entrance.

The local hospital is dedicating the 2022 tree lighting program to its community volunteer chaplains, who have steadfastly provided support to patients and staff. Enjoy holiday tunes and entertainment with light refreshments. This event is open to the public and will take place in lot A at the corner of Laurel and Redbud streets in the Town of Culpeper.