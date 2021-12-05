Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 5, 2021

Lights of Love at Culpeper hospitalCulpeper Hospital Auxiliary is again offering the community the opportunity to remember a friend or loved one through the annual “Lights of Love” Christmas tree.

Brochures are available at the main entrance of UVA Culpeper Medical Center. This year’s tree lighting program will be held at 6:45 p.m. this coming Tuesday, Dec. 7 near the ER entrance of the hospital.

Lights may be purchased in advance to honor someone or as a memorial. A white light is for someone who has passed away and a red light honors someone living. Sponsor a light on the tree for $10 or $50 for a light in the star.

Individuals honored and in memoriam will be listed in the honor/memorial books in the lobby of the hospital main entrance. Funds contributed will go towards endowing a scholarship for a nursing student at Germanna Community College.

For more information contact committee chair Bess Brook at mr.bearcatsmom@comcast.net.

Holiday Open House today in FredericksburgEnjoy free admission for a holiday tour from noon to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 5, at the Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. in Fredericksburg.