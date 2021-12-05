Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 5, 2021

Drive-thru flu shot clinicWellspring Health Services will host its annual drive-thru flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11. No appointment is necessary. Bring your insurance card and photo ID, or if you are uninsured and would like your vaccine, the cost is $35. All ages welcome. Wellspring Health Services is at 15237 Creativity Drive, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Culpeper Christmas Parade todayReturning for the season to Main Street with lights, elves, bells, music, marching bands and the Nativity, the Culpeper Christmas Parade will be held at 5 p.m. today.
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office is the parade organizer, with support from the town of Culpeper and sponsors.
Lineup begins at 3 p.m., and Santa will be there as well. See lineups, directions and locations inside today’s newspaper.
Culpeper police enforcement areasThis month, local officers will be paying special attention to the following areas: Aberdeen Drive and Birch Drive, South Blue Ridge Ave., Hiden Ave., Whitworth Drive and Hunters Road as well as school zones and at bus stops.
When driving, please slow down, wear a seat belt, put the phone down, and obey stop signs, Culpeper Police advises. Police also reminded drivers must stop for school buses with flashing red lights and yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.
Lights of Love at Culpeper hospitalCulpeper Hospital Auxiliary is again offering the community the opportunity to remember a friend or loved one through the annual “Lights of Love” Christmas tree.
Brochures are available at the main entrance of UVA Culpeper Medical Center. This year’s tree lighting program will be held at 6:45 p.m. this coming Tuesday, Dec. 7 near the ER entrance of the hospital.
Lights may be purchased in advance to honor someone or as a memorial. A white light is for someone who has passed away and a red light honors someone living. Sponsor a light on the tree for $10 or $50 for a light in the star.
Individuals honored and in memoriam will be listed in the honor/memorial books in the lobby of the hospital main entrance. Funds contributed will go towards endowing a scholarship for a nursing student at Germanna Community College.
For more information contact committee chair Bess Brook at mr.bearcatsmom@comcast.net.
Holiday Open House today in FredericksburgEnjoy free admission for a holiday tour from noon to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 5, at the Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. in Fredericksburg.
The museum will be decorated for the holidays by the Town and Country Garden Club. It’s a wonderful way to get to know this local landmark that was the final home of George Washington’s mother, Mary.
Browse the gift shop to find unique holiday gifts, most with special discounts during the open house. Sample gingerbread and hot cider after the tour.
540/373-1569 or MWHouse@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.
Washington Heritage Museums requests that participants wear face masks for the health of all attendees.
Pen to Paper writers meetingThe writing group of Windmore Foundation for the Arts will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Culpeper County Library. December writing prompts are, Home for the Holidays and Write Directions for Something.
Sweeter Still: trio of choral performancesBlue Ridge Singers is thrilled to come back to the performance stage with a program, “Sweeter, Still.” The first of three concerts will be held at 4 p.m. today, Dec. 5 at First Baptist Church in Winchester.
Emphasis is given to the word “still” as choral music and singing is still a deeply affective component of the group’s lives, according to a release.
Thematically designed around Eric Barnum’s elegantly simple work, Sweeter Still: A Holiday Carol, Blue Ridge Singers will present a collection of pieces that have been a part of its repertoire since Dr. Jeffrey Alban became artistic director and conductor. The choir hopes it will be a cause for consolation, encouragement, and joy entering the Christmas and holiday season.
From a curious setting of Deck the Halls, to a Renaissance motet by William Byrd, to a dramatic setting of the Tyrolian carol “Kling Glockchen, Kling”, to an exciting Christmas spiritual, the program is sure to fit everyone’s choral palette.
Other performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Front Royal United Methodist Church and at 4 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville. Masks are required for audience members.
Admission is free; a $10 donation requested. blueridgesingers.org and Facebook.
Two promoted in Orange CountyOrange County is pleased to announce the promotion of Glenda Bradley to Deputy County Administrator and Stephanie Straub to Assistant County Administrator of Operations, effective Dec. 1.
Bradley came to Orange County in the role of Finance Director in June 2011. She has served as an Assistant County Administrator since 2016 with a focus on Finance and Management Services and brings more than 30 years of experience in local government to her new role, according to a release. Bradley previously worked as Finance Director in Northampton County, the Cities of Kinston and Sanford, N.C. and the Town of Wake Forest, N.C. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from East Carolina University.
Straub joined Orange County as a Procurement and Grant Coordinator in December 2012 and has held positions of Financial Management Specialist, Director of Management Services, Assistant to the County Administrator, and Public Information Officer. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the College of William and Mary.