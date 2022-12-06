Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 6, 2022

A Christmas Carol, by classic radio coming this month

The Stageworks theater group of Windmore Foundation for the Arts will stage upcoming productions of, “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Show by Joe Landry.”

The classic tale by Charles Dickens will come to life at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows Dec. 17 at Rixey Manor in Culpeper County. The show will also go on at 2 p.m. on Dec. 18. A preview performance will be held on Dec. 16 for residents of The Culpeper retirement village.

It’s a super cute show with a lot of local actors new and veteran in the show, reports Stageworks Artistic Director Jessica Mahr.

The holiday classic will resurrect as a 1940s radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy), and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. A handful of actors portray dozens of characters, as the familiar story unfolds: Three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas.

Get tickets at our.show/windmore/christmas-carol

Kris Kringle coming to

Sumerduck Ruritan Club

Santa Claus will pay a visit to Sumerduck Ruritan Club from 7-8 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 9.

Small gifts for the kids & refreshments for all. Families may take photos with Santa at the clubhouse, 5335 Sumerduck Rd. in Sumerduck.

Questions? 540/219-8095

Needs of the Week: canned fruit, corn flakes

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs for this week are canned fruit, peaches, mixed fruit, cereal, corn flakes and rice cereals.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Community Services Board meeting next week in Culpeper Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled Board Meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at its administrative offices, 15361 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper.

Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540/825-3100, ext. 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Holiday Bazaar Saturday at Christian School Culpeper Christian School will host 25 vendors and crafters for a Christmas Bazaar in the gym 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 10 on site at 810 Old Rixeyville Rd. Free entry, gift wrapping, food trucks and silent auction.

Board of Supervisors meetings

The Culpeper County BOS will meet today at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. for its regular December meetings in the county administration building, 302 N. Main Street. Watch the livestream on Culpeper Media Network and see agendas and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.

Earth science teacher receives state RISE Award

A Madison County High School teacher was recently recognized for his work.

Last month, David Matchen received the 2022 Recognition in Science Education award in the earth science category from the Virginia Association of Science Teachers. The RISE awards are presented in 12 categories to highlight excellent work done by science educators throughout the state. They are presented during the organization’s annual in-person professional development institute which was held this year in Williamsburg Nov. 10-12.

“It is an honor to be awarded by my peers for my contributions to earth science education in Virginia,” Matchen said. “It recognizes my contributions to the success of the VAST quarry visits in the summer of 2022, service to the Virginia Department of Education developing earth science curriculum for the state and my time as an earth science teacher.”