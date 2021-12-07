Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 7, 2021

Virtual job fair today for transitioning Army soldiers and spouses

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will co-host the Transitioning Army & Army Spouse Virtual Career Fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Dec. 7 at jobs.dav.org.

The event is free to transitioning Army soldiers and Army spouses.

In a time of great uncertainty, especially among the nation’s workforce, DAV and RecruitMilitary are committed to positioning veterans, active-duty service members, reservists, their spouses and partnering companies for success, according to a release.

“Whether you’re transitioning out of the military and looking for a new career or you’ve been out of the military and are looking for something new, it’s always a very daunting and stressful task,” said DAV National Employment Director Jeff Hall.

“And while this mission is made more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to leave the door to opportunity open. Veterans are not the type to back down from adversity. I want to also thank all of our employers who are staying in the fight and looking to hire.”