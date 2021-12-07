Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 7, 2021

Remembering Pearl Harbor: 80 years ago today
The Virginia War Memorial and the Navy League of the United States, Richmond Council, will co-host the 80th Commonwealth’s Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony at 11 a.m. today, Dec. 7, at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
John Maxwell, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services will be the keynote speaker. The annual ceremony will be held outdoors in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory 20th Century, 621 South Belvidere St. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the free ceremony.
The Memorial will be open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7. The Virginians at War documentary film Pearl Harbor will be shown all day in the Reynolds Theater. Visitors can also watch the Memorial’s newest major exhibit, “Who They Were: Lives Worth Knowing” which includes a tribute to John Hildebrand, Jr., one of the sailors from Virginia who died during the Pearl Harbor attack.
Culpeper County Board meeting today, tonight
The Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today, Dec. 7 at county administration, 302 N. Main St.
See agenda and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.
Lights of Love tonight at hospital
A yearly ceremony remembering loved ones and celebrating those providing care, the 39th Annual Lights of Love will be held at 6:45 p.m. tonight, Dec. 7 outside of the ER at UVA Culpeper Medical Center, 501 Sunset Lane.
The Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary is dedicating the program to the founding members, both living and deceased, of the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary. Founding auxiliary member for 63 years, Mrs. Hermine Thomas will light the tree. Enjoy holiday tunes and light refreshments at this public event. Attendees must be masked.
Proceeds from this year’s Lights of Love campaign are earmarked for a Germanna Community College nursing scholarship endowment. Donors can give their money in honor or in remembrance of a loved one. Bess Brooks, at 540/825-8863, is chairwoman of the annual memorial event.
Food Closet Need of the Week: juice boxes and water
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: drinks (bottled water, Gatorade, soda), juice boxes, canned ham and canned green beans.
ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com FB: The-Culpeper-Food-Closet and 540/825-1177.
Virtual job fair today for transitioning Army soldiers and spouses
Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will co-host the Transitioning Army & Army Spouse Virtual Career Fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Dec. 7 at jobs.dav.org.
The event is free to transitioning Army soldiers and Army spouses.
In a time of great uncertainty, especially among the nation’s workforce, DAV and RecruitMilitary are committed to positioning veterans, active-duty service members, reservists, their spouses and partnering companies for success, according to a release.
“Whether you’re transitioning out of the military and looking for a new career or you’ve been out of the military and are looking for something new, it’s always a very daunting and stressful task,” said DAV National Employment Director Jeff Hall.
“And while this mission is made more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to leave the door to opportunity open. Veterans are not the type to back down from adversity. I want to also thank all of our employers who are staying in the fight and looking to hire.”
Employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be representing construction, medical, administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. DAV benefits advocates are available during the event to answer questions and assist veterans who may have service-connected disabilities that could make them eligible for compensation through the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Culpeper County Parks & Recreation offerings: brunch at Sangria Bowl
Looking for a fun family activity for the upcoming winter months? Look no further…County Parks & Rec has an upcoming brunch taking place at The Sangria Bowl, where attendees can enjoy delicious food and roll, cut and decorate cookies.
Come make a cozy Chunky Knit Blanket, while sipping on a cup of tasty hot chocolate or wrap up the day with a yoga session, Tai Chi or Zumba class.
Registrations are also open for new music and drama programs, such as a Percussion/Music Workshop for 8 to 12 year-olds and some funny theater exercises with Pantomime Improv class, good for teens AND adults.
The Winter schedule of activities will be available online for registration Friday, Jan. 7. CulpeperRecreation.com 540/727-3412 and Facebook.com/CulpeperRecreation