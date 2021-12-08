Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 8, 2021

Drive-thru flu shot clinic Saturday

Wellspring Health Services will host its annual drive-thru flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11 on site at 15237 Creativity Dr. in Culpeper.

No appointment is necessary. Bring an insurance card and photo ID. Uninsured and want the vaccine? Cost is $35. All ages welcome.

Food, toy drive at Culpeper Chamber

Please stop by the Culpeper Chamber office 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to donate new unwrapped toys or pantry food items to help those in need this Holiday Season!

Contributions will go to the Culpeper Toy Chest and Culpeper Community Christmas Basket.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Planning Commission meets tonight

Planners will meet at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 in county administration building, 302 N. Main St. See agenda and documents at Boarddocs.

Transportation break this Friday

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate this Friday, Dec. 10 due to an Employee In-Service Training.