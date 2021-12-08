Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 8, 2021

Drive-thru flu shot clinic Saturday
Wellspring Health Services will host its annual drive-thru flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11 on site at 15237 Creativity Dr. in Culpeper.
No appointment is necessary. Bring an insurance card and photo ID. Uninsured and want the vaccine? Cost is $35. All ages welcome.
Food, toy drive at Culpeper Chamber
Please stop by the Culpeper Chamber office 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to donate new unwrapped toys or pantry food items to help those in need this Holiday Season!
Contributions will go to the Culpeper Toy Chest and Culpeper Community Christmas Basket.
Planning Commission meets tonight
Planners will meet at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 in county administration building, 302 N. Main St. See agenda and documents at Boarddocs.
Transportation break this Friday
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate this Friday, Dec. 10 due to an Employee In-Service Training.
Museum program on reconsruction
Kevin Young, Andrew M. Mellon director of the National Museum of African American History & Culture, will moderate a virtual discussion of the Reconstruction era with historians Eric Foner and Henry Louis Gates at 7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 8.
Their focus is on W.E.B Du Bois and his groundbreaking assessment of the impact of Reconstruction on America’s post-Civil War Black community. Foner and Gates are co-editors of the Library of America’s reissue of Du Bois’ 1935 book, Black Reconstruction.
Free. Register at nmaahc.si.edu follow @NMAAHC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or call Smithsonian information at 202/633-1000.