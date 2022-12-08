Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 8, 2022

Culpeper students named to dean’s list

at The CitadelSeveral local students and cadets were recently named to the the dean’s list at The Citadel.

The recognition is given to cadets and students registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no incomplete grade and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement.

Local cadets and students who made the dean’s list were Amber Fairfax of Culpeper, Sara Hume of Warrenton and Cooper Morse of Culpeper. Hume also received a gold star for achieving a 3.7 grade point average or higher.

Those cadets may wear gold stars on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement. A gold star recognition certificate is awarded to non-cadet students who meet the requirements; veteran and active duty students are also awarded challenge coins.

The Citadel, with its iconic campus in Charleston, S.C., offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction.

The approximately 2,300 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service. Citadel alumni have served the nation, their states and their communities as principled leaders since 1842.

Santa to visit Gray Ghost VineyardsChildren of all ages are invited to visit Santa at Gray Ghost Vineyards 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 11.

Gifts for each child. Free event, cameras encouraged. No reservations necessary. The winery is at 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville. grayghostvineyards.com

Holiday Bazaar

at Culpeper

Christian SchoolCulpeper Christian School will host 25 vendors and crafters for a Christmas Bazaar in the gym 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 10 on site at 810 Old Rixeyville Rd. Free entry, gift wrapping, food trucks and silent auction.

A Christmas Carol reading at

Madison LibraryThe Madison Library will hold an open house with a live reading of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2-5 p.m.

The reading will last about 90 minutes. Light refreshments will be served throughout the event. The library welcomes listeners of all ages to hear the classic Dickens novel read aloud by a group of talented local luminaries including preachers, teachers, elected officials, librarians, and an undertaker!

Regional commission meeting next weekRappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in its offices at 420 Southridge Parkway, Suite 106 in Culpeper.

Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, or via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 14th. Agenda and supporting materials are at rrregion.org

Culpeper Tourism things-to-doDec. 9 & Dec. 16 Santa Visits in Downtown Culpeper. The Jolly Old Elf and Mrs. Claus will be making time for a few visits to one of their favorite destinations.

Dec. 10 Santa’s Workshop at Magnolia Way Farm: The magic of Christmas at Santa’s Workshop. Photos with Santa, (4-6 pm) ornament decorating, Christmas movie, cookies, and hot chocolate all for donating one unwrapped toy to fill Santa’s Sled for Toys For Tots.

Dec. 10 & 11 Verdun HolidayFest & Christmas Market: Light Show Hay Rides, Food, Drinks, Local Vendors, Free Zip line Rides (while supplies last), and more! Special guest Santa Clause will be here!

Dec. 11 Sips with Santa at Death Ridge Brewery: Santa Claus is coming to town! Bring the kids for sippin’ with Santa! Free cookies and hot chocolate for the children, bring those wish lists for Santa.

Dec. 10 & Dec. 17 Gingerbread House Construction Workshop: spend some time relaxing and soaking up the Christmas Spirit in the beautifully decorated Gobbler Hill Farm Greenhouse while creating a delicious, homemade gingerbread house.

Dec. 11 Winter Wreath Workshop at Wollam Gardens: get into the holiday spirit and learn how to make an evergreen wreath using freshly harvested pine, greens, berries, pods, and other beautiful accents.

Transportation break for employee trainingRappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate this Friday, Dec. 9 due to an Employee In-Service Training.