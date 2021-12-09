Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 9, 2021

As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. The ongoing effects of COVID-19 and a summer spike in delta variant cases significantly challenged the nation’s blood supply heading into the fall. All blood donors through Dec. 16 will be entered for a chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the new film The Matrix Resurrection. Donors will also receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card by email. RedCrossBlood.org