Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 9, 2021

Mo Safren plays Winter Farmers Market
Join favorite market vendors throughout the holiday season in downtown Culpeper to pick up quality local agriculture and horticulture products in a convenient location.
A Winter Market runs 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Dec.11 in the East Davis Street parking lot. Local recording artist Mo Safren will perform 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Featured Vendors will be C&T Produce, Corvallis Farms LLC, Double L Farm & Apiary, The Good Reverend Kombucha Co., Green Barn Bakery, Jacked Up Foods, Spelled Ink, Sunshine Acres Farm and Three Springs Farm.
Santa to visit Amissville winery
Children of all ages are invited to bring their wish lists and visit Santa Claus 1 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 12 at Gray Ghost Vineyards, 14706 Lee Highway.
This is a free event and each child receives a small gift. Cameras encouraged. 540/937-4869 and grayghostvineyards.com
Winter Concert tonight at EVHS
Eastern View High School and Floyd T Binns Middle School will present a Band Winter Concert at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Dec. 9 in the EVHS Auditorium.
Upcoming local blood drives
Culpeper United Methodist will host an American Red Cross blood drive 1 to 7 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 10 at the church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.
Dayspring Mennonite will host a blood drive 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 5522 Catlett Rd. in Midland, Fauquier County.
Amissville Volunteer Fire & Rescue will host a blood drive 1 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the stationhouse, 14711 Lee Highway.
As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. The ongoing effects of COVID-19 and a summer spike in delta variant cases significantly challenged the nation’s blood supply heading into the fall. All blood donors through Dec. 16 will be entered for a chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the new film The Matrix Resurrection. Donors will also receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card by email. RedCrossBlood.org
D.C. museum program on influence of hip-hop
The National Museum of African American History & Culture welcomes a distinguished panel of academics, artists, and music industry veterans, who will discuss hip-hop’s influence in corporate boardrooms, living rooms, and fashion runways, as well as courtside, during a program happening at 7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 9.
Moderated by Naima Cochrane, panelists Carlton Keith Harrison, Nicole Plantin, Bill Stephney, and Gabriel Allan Tolliver will consider the complicated legacy of the co-opting of Black art, style, and innovation and how corporate branding has included hip-hop in strategies to reach a broader range of consumers and markets.
Free. Register at nmaahc.si.edu. Call the Smithsonian at 202/633-1000.