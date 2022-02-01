Culpeper-area community briefs for Feb. 1, 2022

Wiki Focus: Black Women in Food History

Wikipedia is an openly editable resource that allows contributors to help improve the quality and accuracy of its entries, according to a release from the National African American History & Culture Museum in Washington, D.C.

One of the web’s most visited reference sites, Wikipedia serves as a starting point for individuals looking to learn about art, history, and science. The Museum will host a training class on how to Wiki to enhance female Black history from 1 to 3:30 p.m. today, Feb. 1.

Participants all experience levels will learn the basics of how to edit Wikipedia by updating articles related to Black women in food history in the U.S. With only 19% of biographies on the site about women, and fewer still about Black women, editors are encouraged to help change that equation.

Join the Museum in adding biographical information about influential Black women in food history, like Tulsa-based chef, caterer, and cookbook author Cleora Butler, by attending the edit-a-thon. This event is part of Smithsonian’s American Women’s History Initiative, a multiyear effort to document, research, collect, display, and share the history of U.S. women. Sign up on EventBrite.

Free blood pressure screenings

February is also Heart Health Month.

One simple thing people can do to help prevent heart disease and stroke is to monitor their blood pressure, according to a release from Powell Wellness Center.

They will be partnering with nursing students from Germanna Community College to offer free screenings from 8 a.m. to noon this Tuesday, Feb. 2 and again on Feb. 11 at Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Drive in the town of Culpeper. No appointment necessary for this public program.

Needs of the Week: drinks, crackers, coffee, Ramen

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: drinks, coffee, Saltines in individual sleeves & crackers and Ramen soup. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

REC Power of Change grant applications due Feb. 10

Local nonprofits and charities across the service area of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative have until Feb. 10 to apply for a grant through the Power of Change program funded with customer contributions.

“The Power of Change is one of the many ways REC is able to give back to the community,” said Lindsey Edwards, Public Relations Specialist. “The donations that member-owners make go right back into their community to help those in need.”

REC members donate by rounding up their bill to nearest dollar, having a chosen amount added to their bill each month, or gifting a one-time donation. Last year, $93,000 was given to 22 different recipients.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 10. See myrec.coop/power-change.

EV College Night & cultural union

A College Night will be held 5-6 p.m. tonight, Feb. 1 in the forum at Eastern View High School in Culpeper County followed by, from 7 to 9 p.m., A Night of Cultural Union.