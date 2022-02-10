Culpeper-area community briefs for Feb. 10, 2022

New Orleans flavor returns downtownGood times return at Culpeper Downtown Carnival to be held on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance, the special program in the heart of downtown will feature fun for the entire family-live music, performing artists, New Orleans inspired food, face-painting, scavenger hunt, and activities.

Enjoy the traditions of Mardi Gras with beads and masks for all. Explore in-store specials, delicious Mardi Gras themed fare from sweet French Quarter beignets and King Cake, to savory gumbo and po’ boys for lunch and dinner.

Keep up with the latest at Culpeper Carnival on Facebook, culpeperdowntown.org and at 540/825-4416.

Budget work session season startsThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its first budget work session for the coming fiscal year at 1:30 p.m. today, Feb. 10 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. The board will hear budget presentations from the Dept. of Human Services, CSA and outside agencies.

Valentine’s Day this weekend at local farmSeek Lavender will host an open house 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 on the farm and in the Little House, 15528 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper. From treasured keepsakes to select assortments, Seek Lavender can help with gifts of love. Share complementary lavender food tastes and sign up to win farm prizes. A special holiday treat, Melissa’s Makery-Macarons & More will be on site offering an amazing macaron box of hearts.

Shrivers open house at Masonic lodgeThe Culpeper Masons will host Kena Shrivers of Manassas at 7 p.m. tonight, Feb. 10 at an open house.

The special event, open to the public, is designed to spread awareness about one of the most effective and easily recognizable charitable organizations in the world.

Fairfax Lodge No. 43 AF & AM, upstairs at 209 E. Davis St., will open its doors to highlight the group that supports more than two dozen Shriners Hospitals for Children across North America.

Luxurious local dining for sweetheartsReservations are filling up fast for Valentine’s Day at Patrick O’Connell’s newest restaurant in Little Washington: Patty O’s Café

Enjoy a romantic fireside evening and delicious 4-course menu, including a selection from the dessert trolley at $195 per person.

Live country music and a caricature artist will make for a magical evening in Rappahannock County.