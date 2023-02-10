‘Love & Basketball’ & ‘The Love Bug’ on big screen

Love is still in the air and on the movie screen for February in the Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

The amorous weekend starts at 7:30 tonight with “Love & Basketball” (New Line Cinema, 2000). Quincy and Monica love each other, but also love basketball. Which is the greater love? Color, 124 minutes.

For the 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, hop aboard, “The Love Bug” (Disney, 1968). In 1968, America had just the past year experienced “the Summer of Love” and amore was on everyone’s mind. “Make love, not war” was the motto, and even automobiles got in the act. Herbie the Love Bug stars. Make sure to wear your love beads and bell bottoms. Color, 108 minutes.

Then at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, for the 18 and older crowd, will be a screening of “Women in Love” (United Artists, 1969). Two friends fall in love with two very different sisters, to equally different results. Ken Russell directed, with Alan Bates and Oliver Reed as the two friends, and Glenda Jackson and Jennie Linden as the sisters. Color, 132 minutes. Rated R.

Volleyball league launches at PATH rec center

A co-ed volleyball league for players 15 and older starts this Saturday at PATH Recreation & Fitness Center, located at 19002 Crossroad Parkway in Culpeper.

Play will be from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays through April 1. All levels of experience are welcome to work on game skills and enjoy playing time. See the front desk to register and for fee information. See pathrecreationandfitnesscenter.org/volleyball-league-2023.

SNP Artist-in-Residence application deadline

Professional artists are encouraged to apply for the Shenandoah National Park 2023 Artist-in-Residence program, offering focused time to creatively explore the natural and cultural resources of an astounding landscape.

The application deadline is Feb. 14, Apply at go.nps.gov/SHENArt.

Chosen artists will share their work at two public education sessions as part of the three-week program sponsored by Shenandoah National Park Trust. Artist-in-Residence artists are provided furnished lodging and donate an original piece of art reflecting their experience.

The Artist-in-Residence program is established in numerous National Park Service sites to inspire artists to create and share art that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of these beautiful public lands.

Carver Center jubilee upcoming in Madison

George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association will celebrate its 75th Anniversary Jubilee in Madison County with a luncheon at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the firehouse, located at 1223 N. Main St.

The theme is, “Telling Our Story: Let the Music Play.” Highlights of the program will include a display of Madison County advocates for Carver in the 1940s in addition to music as a characteristic of Carver’s success.

Featured will be Madison-born John “Dykes” Hunter, Edward “Skip” Gordon (Orange county native) and others who started a high school band in 1957 called The Jazz Hoppers. The band members, while still in high school at Carver, performed throughout the region, including on the Milt Grant show in Washington, D.C.

Their instruments will be on display at the jubilee luncheon, having been professionally played for many years after The Jazz Hoppers’ 1959 graduation. Tickets are $15. RSVP by Feb. 13, and email questions to carver4cm@gmail.com.

Warrenton college student excels at track

Bridgewater College junior Adalia Coleman, of Warrenton, earned the Old Dominion Athlete Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week laurels, announced by the league office on Jan. 24.

Coleman finished second in the 60-meter dash at the Finn Pincus Invitational hosted by Roanoke over the weekend. Her final time of 7.68 seconds ranks as the second-fastest in Division III so far this year, and was the only runner for a Division III program to advance to the final heat, according to a college release. Earlier in the weekend, she posted 7.80 seconds to win her prelim heat, followed by a 7.71 second finish to win her semi-final heat.

The reigning indoor 60m national champion also competed in the 200-meter dash on Saturday and finished ninth with a time of 26.87 seconds in a field of nearly 70 sprinters.

Coleman rounded out the weekend by joining Kacee Hooker, Cassidy Oliver and Jade Buckles for third place in the 4x400 meter relay.

Bridgewater College, founded 1880, is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

Mom2Mom to dispense free wipes and diapers

The Culpeper-based nonprofit, Mom2Mom, will distribute free items, including diapers and wipes, from 4-6 p.m. tonight at Orange Church of Nazarene. Another distribution will be held 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Mom2Mom is hosting fundraiser from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Wine & Design in downtown Culpeper, with the Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals.

Orange Dems: What’s happening in Richmond?

The Orange County Democratic Committee will meet at 10 a.m. this Saturday in its downtown office and via Zoom for its monthly meeting.

The featured guest will be Sara Ratcliffe, a Democratic candidate for House of Delegates District 62. She will offer comments on the current Legislative Session. Join the meeting at 9:30 for coffee and conversation. The Zoom “room” opens at 9:45.