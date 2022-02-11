Culpeper-area community briefs for Feb. 11, 2022

Local chiefs wish Robert Mosier well in new state role

At the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation Joint Winter Conference on Feb. 4, Culpeper Police Chief Jenkins, Warrenton Police Chief K. Kochis, and Middleburg Police Chief AJ Panebianco presented newly appointed Virginia Secretary of Public Safety & Homeland Security Robert Mosier with an appreciation plaque for his service as Chairman of the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force. Mosier was chairman of the regional task force during his time as Sheriff for Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

“Thank you Hon. Mosier for your dedication toward keeping our communities safe. We wish you great success in your new role serving the Commonwealth!” according to a post.

Valentine’s at State Climb, in the dark

The nonprofit climbing gym and aerial silks studio at the back of the State Theatre in Culpeper is hosting an inaugural Valentine’s Day speed dating event for singles—in the dark—at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 12.

As part of the gym’s first ever cupid event, attendees will get to know one another without seeing each other. They’ll be turning off the lights as love-seekers turn on the charm this Valentine’s weekend. $20 suggested donation. Light refreshments available. 21+ RSVP.

Find someone you like? Head upstairs to The Sangria Bowl for a post-event mixer. They will have drink and food specials for love seekers.

Medieval Madness at the Museum

The Museum of Culpeper History will host a day of medieval madness 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 as part of the Culpeper Renaissance Downtown Carnival.

Learn about Culpeper’s and Virginia’s traditions of jousting tournaments. Participants can test their skill with the lance to win a prize, and design their own crown with a take home craft. Art prints in the gift shop will be 20% off all day.

For the safety of volunteers and younger guests, facemasks will be required of all visitors for this event. To accommodate social distancing, capacity in the museum will be strictly limited to 15 visitors at a time. Advance tickets are strongly recommended.

National Zoo stamps support programs

Journey through 132 years of Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute history with two collectable stamp folios from Philatelic Mint.

Volume 1 explores how the Zoo came to save animals through the lens of two iconic species: American bison and giant pandas. Volume 2 features Asian elephants, red pandas, and clouded leopards, among other fan favorites.

A portion of the proceeds supports the Zoo’s animal care and conservation programs.