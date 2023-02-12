‘America First’ Club Super Bowl Party

Republican candidate for state senate, Mike Allers, is hosting a Super Bowl party from 6-10 p.m. tonight at Culpeper GOP headquarters, located at 402 S. Main St.

Watch the Chiefs take on the Eagles on two big screens with fellow “America First” patriots, according to a campaign release. Attendees should bring their favorite snacks and beverages to share.

Food trucks sought for parks & rec events

Culpeper County Parks & Recreation is recruiting food trucks for several events. Attendance will range from 200-1,000+ people at the various events this year, all held within the county. For details and to offer a proposal, contact Parks@CulpeperCounty.gov.

Upcoming School Division Events Feb. 13–Feb. 25

Feb. 13: Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5 p.m.

Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5 p.m. Feb. 13: Talk about Budget, County Administration Office, 5:30 p.m.

Talk about Budget, County Administration Office, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 13: CCSB Regular Meeting, 6 p.m.

CCSB Regular Meeting, 6 p.m. Feb. 20: No School for Students Parent-Teacher Conferences, 11 a.m.– 6 p.m.

No School for Students Parent-Teacher Conferences, 11 a.m.– 6 p.m. Feb. 21: A.G. Richardson Elementary School Spirit Night at Chili’s Grill & Bar, 15181 Montanus Dr., All Day

A.G. Richardson Elementary School Spirit Night at Chili’s Grill & Bar, 15181 Montanus Dr., All Day Feb. 22: CCSB Admin Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8 a.m.

CCSB Admin Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8 a.m. Feb. 23: Culpeper County High School Musical Weekend — Rock of Ages, Auditorium, 6:45–9 p.m.

Culpeper County High School Musical Weekend — Rock of Ages, Auditorium, 6:45–9 p.m. Feb. 23: Pearl Sample Elementary School PTO Spirit Night, Panera Bread, 15241 Creativity Dr., 4-8 p.m.

Pearl Sample Elementary School PTO Spirit Night, Panera Bread, 15241 Creativity Dr., 4-8 p.m. Feb. 24-25: Rock of Ages, CCHS Auditorium, 6:45–9 p.m.

County Public Works Committee meeting

Road projects and a concept for providing alternate access into the A.G. Richardson/Pearl Sample Elementary School campus are on the agenda for the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee at 11 a.m. Monday. The meeting will be held in the county administration building, located at 302 N. Main St. See agenda and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.

Jameson speaking today at library in Leesburg

Thomas Balch Library in Leesburg is hosting speaker Charles Jameson, of Culpeper, at 2 p.m. today for a discussion of African Americans and Native Americans in the Revolutionary War.

Over 8,000 African Americans and Native Americans fought in the American Revolution. Some were free and some enslaved. Whether fighting for the British or American cause, African Americans and Native Americans were fighting for their freedom, according to a release. This talk is based on information extracted from the Daughters of the American Revolution’s research on Forgotten Patriots and from other Revolutionary War resources.

Preregister at 703/737-7195 or balchlib@leesburgva.gov.

Jameson was educated in a segregated school system, graduating from George Washington Carver Regional High School in Culpeper in 1965 and from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1970 with a BS in Education.

He served in Vietnam for 13 months, in 1970-71, with three units, including the 11th armored Cavalry first of the 5th Mechanized units on the DMZ, and finishing with the 101st Airborne on the Laotian Border. While deployed in Vietnam he earned the Purple Heart, three bronze Stars and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry — a unit citation.

Following military service, he entered civilian life pursuing a career as Project Superintendent heavy highway and site development in Maryland and Virginia. Upon retirement, he joined Sons of the American Revolution where he learned a lot about his own lineage back to the Revolutionary War and the Culpeper Minutemen.

Jameson served as President of the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter Virginia Society of Sons of the American Revolution from 2020-22. He currently serves on the board of Culpeper History Museum, Carver 4 County Museum, George Washington Carver Agricultural Research Center and is Historian for the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter VASSAR.

Culpeper resident gets nursing degree

Mohammad Alhalabi of Culpeper received a MSN degree in Nursing from Wilkes University. The degree was one of 305 bachelors, master’s and doctoral degrees awarded to winter graduates.

A commencement ceremony honoring winter graduates will be held in May.

Wilkes University is a private, independent, non-sectarian institution of higher education in Wilkes-Barr, Pa., dedicated to academic and intellectual excellence through mentoring in the liberal arts, sciences and professional programs.