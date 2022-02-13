Culpeper-area community briefs for Feb. 13, 2022

Open house this month at CTEC

Culpeper Technical Education Center will be hosting an Open House from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 24. The event is open to anyone interested in seeing the facility and learning about programs at the new public high school.

Students interested in registering for a program are welcome to attend and register on site at the open house and see culpepertec.org.

In addition, rising juniors and seniors at Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools have an opportunity for a field trip to CTEC to see the facility on Feb. 22 (CCHS) and Feb. 23 (EVHS).

Students will be able meet teachers and hear about the educational opportunities that are available. This is an excellent way for students who have not yet been to CTEC to determine if registering for a program is something they would like to do.

Have questions? Talk to a school counselor, or call CTEC at 540/423-6504.

School Division Events Feb. 14-Feb. 24

•Feb. 14–Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main St., 5 p.m.

•Feb. 14–CCSB Talk About Budget public hearing, County Administration Office, 5:30 p.m.

•Feb. 14–CCSB Regular Board Meeting, Closed Session later in the agenda, County Administration Office, 6–9 p.m.

• Feb. 15–CCSB Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway Suite 201, 7:45–9:15 a.m.

•Feb. 17, 18 and 19–Culpeper County High School production of “Les Miserables” in the Auditorium, 7–9 p.m.

•Feb. 23–Culpeper County High School and Culpeper Middle School Festival Band Concert, CCHS Auditorium, 6 p.m.

•Feb. 24–Eastern View High School and Floyd T. Binns Middle School Festival Band Concert, EVHS Auditorium, 6:30–8 p.m.

Buddy Guy Live in Concert

At the age of 85, this Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will play a concert at 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 in The Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

He is major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues.

Buddy Guy has received 8 GRAMMY Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award, 38 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received), the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him #23 in its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.” Tickets go on sale Feb. 14.

Seminar on forest health at Daniel Center

The Woods & Wildlife Conference will take place 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 in the Daniel Technology Center at Germanna Community College in Culpeper.

The conference will also be held on an earlier date, Saturday, Feb. 19, in Wytheville at the Wytheville Meeting Center.

The cost is $45 per person and $80 per couple. The deadline to register for the conference in Culpeper is Feb. 14. Covid-19 policies for each venue will be followed.

Each conference location will have its own set of topics that will be covered, but the overall message is forest health.

Meeting, dinner, program on Tuesday in Jeffersonton

The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner, special program and meeting at 7 p.m. this Tuesday Feb. 15 in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd. in Jeffersonton.

Anyone is invited to this free gathering that will begin with a delicious dinner. Libbi Moore with VolTran Volunteer Transportation Service will be the special speaker sharing about the local nonprofit that helps senior citizens with transportation needs.

A short Ruritan business meeting will follow. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place.

Members also get to know others in the community while helping out. New members and visitors, young or old, are always welcome. There is plenty of space in the Fellowship Hall to socially distance.

For information, call 540/937-5119 or see JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

Social Services Board meetings

The regular monthly meeting of the boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Culpeper County Administration building, 302 N. Main St.

Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting but must follow COVID 19 health screening guidelines. CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. CHS ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting contact 727-0372 ext. 360.