AARP Virginia Fraud Alert: romance scams

Online romance fraud is rampant and growing, according to the Federal Trade Commission, and it isn’t only dating sites where these criminals lurk.

AARP Virginia offered some red flags that will help people spot a romance scam. The person might propose chatting offline or profess their feelings before even getting to know the other person. They may offer to visit with help from the other to cover travel costs, then cancel those plans at the last minute.

Many victims don’t see the crime coming because they weren’t looking for love online to begin with and think “it just happened,” according to the AARP release. This is a common ploy for con artists. Anytime a love interest or new friend never seen before in person asks for money or invites invest in cryptocurrency, it’s most likely a scam.

Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.

Kaine named chair of seapower subcommittee

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, was recently appointed Chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Subcommittee on Seapower.

In a statement, he said he was eager to lead the charge to ensure U.S. service members have the resources they need to keep Americans safe. Kaine said he would continue working to support Virginia’s military community, a critical part of the economy.

“Virginia has always had an outsized role in our national security and maritime military capabilities, and I look forward to bringing the Commonwealth’s expertise to my new position,” he said. “I’m going to make sure that our dedicated service members, shipbuilders, and ship repair workers have a seat at the table in Washington.”

The Subcommittee on Seapower oversees Navy planning and operations policy and programs, Marine Corps planning and operations policy and programs, and oversight of Navy and Marine Corps budgets.

Community Services board meeting today

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled board meeting at 4 p.m. today at 15361 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper.

Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at 540/825-3100, Ext. 3146.

RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Virtual job fair for veterans, spouses today

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will co-host the Virtual Soldier for Life Job Fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at jobs.dav.org

The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel, and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 20 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. Veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance.

Rock of Ages: Teen Edition coming to CCHS

The Culpeper County High School drama department is prepping to present “Rock of Ages: Teen Edition” at 7 p.m. nightly Feb. 23-25 in the auditorium.

Rock of Ages: Teen Edition takes the audience back to the times of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair. The Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, the PG version, features the hits of bands like Night Ranger, REO, Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and others.

Tickets for the show are at https://events.ticketspicket.com/agency/7f3c7fb0-dbff-422e-a85a-5ef3178e445d/events or or by scanning the QR code on the poster. Unable to attend the show, but still want to support the program? Please consider donating a show ticket to a CCHS student.

Follow the link to purchase a ticket to the show; once a donor ticket is purchased, email mmitchell@ccpsweb.org with name, number of donated tickets, and ticket confirmation. Interested CCHS students will be put into a lottery to win donated tickets.

Red light, green light: Hands on History this week

“Hands on History” will be held 10-11:30 a.m. this Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Museum of Culpeper History in the Depot. This free, interactive series for ages 2-5 brings fun facts, objects, and activities out of the past to today.

The theme for this month is stop lights. Children will make a craft and learn what the lights at a traffic signal mean, when the traffic signal was invented, and when one came to Culpeper. The program will look at the invention of African-American Garrett Morgan with a game of “Red Light, Green Light.”

culpepermuseum.com to reserve a spot or education@culpepermuseum.com or 540-829-1749.

DSS, Head Start boards meet Wednesday

The regular monthly meeting of the boards for Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Galbreath-Marshall school, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Rd.

CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Becky Phipps at 727-0372 ext. 400.

County, town government meetings this week

Culpeper Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. Watch the livestream on Culpeper Media Network.

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Building & Grounds Committee meets at 9 a.m. today in the county administration building followed by the Rules Committee at 10 a.m.

The Culpeper Parking Authority meets at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the economic development center, 803 S. Main St.

The Board of Supervisors will meet for a budget work session at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in county administration to hear requests for funding from Culpeper Human Services, CSA and outside agencies.

The Joint Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday at county administration. See agendas and documents at the town and county of Culpeper on Boarddocs.