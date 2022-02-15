Culpeper-area community briefs for Feb. 15, 2022

Germanna students can access free virtual mental healthcare

Germanna Community College has partnered with TimelyCare telehealth program to provide free, virtual mental healthcare to its students at any time of the day or night, according to a release from college spokesman Mike Zitz.

The service provides confidential access to 24/7 anywhere in the U.S. at no cost for currently enrolled GCC students.

Students can download the app on their phone, sign in with their MyGCC user name and password and talk to licensed counselors day or night, Dr. Sarah Somerville, Germanna Associate Dean of Student Services Coordinator of Counseling, told the GCC College Board at its meeting Feb. 3.

Students can schedule up to six sessions with licensed therapists per year, free.

“If medication is necessary, they can get referrals to psychiatrists. It’s all confidential, with nothing passed on to the college,” said Somerville, a Culpeper native.

The virtual mental healthcare is for currently enrolled Germanna students who have graduated from high school.

During the pandemic, CDC data showed young people ages 18 to 29 have had the highest rates of anxiety and depression of any group, with 30 to 50 percent reporting one or both.

Need of Week: fruit cups, applesauce, juice boxes

The Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: canned fruit, single serve fruit cups, applesauce, fruit juice and juice boxes. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Town planners meet tonight

The town of Culpeper Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

See and agenda and documents on Boarddocs.

Submit public comment on Rescue Act funds to local schools

Culpeper County Public Schools has been awarded American Rescue Plan Act Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief III Funds.

The purpose of these funds is to help safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impacts of COVID-19 on the nation’s students by addressing students’ academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs.

A copy of the current CCPS ESSER III plan and CCPS Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan is at culpeperschools.org under the Division Tab.

CCPS is in the process of reviewing and revising the ESSER III plan. Public comment is taken into consideration during the review and revision process. Submit comments to ESSER3@ccpsweb.org or in writing to CCPS, 471 James Madison Hwy, Suite 201 Culpeper, Virginia 22701, attention Laura Hoover.