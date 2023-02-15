Hundreds of Valentine’s for Vets distributed

Seventh District residents sent in more than 1,000 “Valentines for Vets” as part of the fourth annual, heart-shaped effort of U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

She delivered the valentines Monday to local veterans at VFW Post 1503 in Dale City to thank the heroes for their service. Virginia community members, families, students, Girl Scout troops and more created the handwritten messages for local veterans and sent them to Spanberger’s office.

“The respect and appreciation that Virginians hold for our neighbors who have answered the call to serve is made clear in every line and picture within these thoughtful cards,” said Spanberger in a statement on Valentine’s Day.

“Yesterday, I was honored to meet some of these brave men and women and share my own gratitude for their service and sacrifice, as well as leave the kind words of many of their neighbors for others to receive. Thank you to the hundreds of children, students, and families who participated in our program and celebrated this holiday by expressing their admiration for those who fought to keep us safe. Your appreciation does not go unnoticed — and ensures that the selfless service of our heroes does not either.”

Public hearing on 2022 draft comp plan

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a public hearing on the 2022 Comprehensive Plan for 7 p.m. on March 7 in the county administration building, located at 302 N. Main St.

There will be public comment available during this hearing. Additionally, the public comments form is still open at forms.office.com/g/FcxKzJaXJH.

The current Comprehensive Plan draft is posted on the Culpeper County Planning & Community Development Department website, on Board Docs, and at web.culpepercounty.gov/planning/page/2022-comprehensive-plan.

‘Shakespeare in Love’ this weekend at Woodberry

The Woodberry Forest School drama department is presenting “Shakespeare in Love” nightly at 8 p.m. on Feb. 16-18 in the Bowman Gray Auditorium in Walker Fine Arts Center on campus of the boarding school for boys in Madison County.

Admission is free. The play is based on the 1998 Oscar winning movie about Shakespeare as a star-crossed lover seeking amorous inspiration.

Local NAACP candidates’ training at library

NAACP Branch 7058 serving Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock will hold a training and information session 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. this Saturday at the Culpeper County Library.

This training is for those who might want to run for School Board or those who want to learn more and may be interested in helping a candidate for School Board, according to a release.

Topics/Presenters will be: Priorities of the NAACP Branch 7058 Education Committee—Laurel Blackmon, Chair, Education Committee; What is the time and effort commitment of being a School Board member?— Michelle North, former chair of Culpeper County School Board; and Timeline for running for office—Ed Dunphy, Political Action Chair NAACP Branch 7058.

Questions? Contact eddun957@gmail.com or call 540/219-0683.

Black History Month Gospel Concert

UVA Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is hosting free a Black History Month Gospel Concert at 6:30 p.m. this Friday at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

The concert will feature Grammy-nominated and Stellar Award-winning artist Jonathan McReynolds, with a special performance by DOE. A pre-concert featuring local talent will begin at 6 p.m.

This concert is presented in partnership with the UVA Office of African American Affairs, Total Praise with Chucky Hayes on 101.3 JAMZ, In My Humble Opinion on 101.3 JAMZ, Black Professional Network of Charlottesville, and Strong Quality Music. See theparamount.net for more information.

Germanna Community Conversations returns

Dr. Frank Harris III is the speaker for the latest installment of Germanna Community Conversations taking place virtually at 7 p.m. this Thursday.

“Equity, Student Services, and Online Learning: What Works?” is the title for the talk. Join in conversation with Harris, professor and co-director of the Community College Equity Assessment Lab at San Diego State University, to confront barriers impacting equity minded student services during the pandemic and where they are now, according to a GCC release.

Germanna Community Conversations are a series of free educational events exploring timely topics through open dialogue and discussion with local and national experts. Dr. Scott Ackerman, Coordinator for Teaching and Learning at Germanna, is moderator. All events are free and open to all.

For more information, visit germanna.edu/about-germanna/news-events/community-conversations.

Happy Birthday, George! program in Fredericksburg

Mary Washington House in Fredericksburg is hosting an event to celebrate the birth (Feb. 22, 1732) of the First U.S. President George Washington from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday on site at 1200 Charles St.

Included with a standard admission ticket are cake and crafts for children, while supplies last. At 11:00 a.m., children ages 5-7, accompanied a their parent or guardian, can enjoy a free story time. Afterward, they are welcome to stay for a tour, cake and crafts.