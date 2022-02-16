Culpeper-area community briefs for Feb. 16, 2022

Culpeper Minutemen Chapter SAR named best statewide, for second yearThe local chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution received an award last Saturday for being the best large chapter in Virginia-for the second consecutive year.

The award was announced and presented in historic St. John’s Church in Richmond during the Annual Meeting of Virginia SAR.

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter was distinguished for being the best in both nationally and state sponsored activities.

Charles Jameson, chapter president for both years, received the award and was accompanied by current president Tom Hamill, and past president Bill Schwetke.

The chapter is already busy with programs this year in anticipation of similar recognition for 2022, and looking forward to special programs to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of American Independence.

Part of these plans include hosting a reunion of descendants of the 1775 Culpeper Minutemen who fought in the battles of Hampton, Great Bridge and Norfolk. That reunion is planned for the weekend of October 25-26, 2025, the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Hampton, where the minutemen drove off the Royal Navy and captured a British ship.

Vaccine clinic slated Thursday at SEE CenterRappahannock Rapidan Community Services and Genoa Healthcare are hosting a walk-in vaccine clinic 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 17 at the S.E.E. Center, 710 US Ave. in the town of Culpeper.

Vaccines available will be COVID (Moderna), Flu, Shingles, Pneumonia, Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis). Bring and insurance card, if applicable.

Food distribution Saturday at CUMCEmpowering Culpeper will distribute food boxes 9-11 a.m. this Saturday, Fe. 19 at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.

COVID-19 precautions continue to be in place. Volunteers and individuals attending the event will be asked to wear masks and social distance. Anyone who is sick is asked to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19. Individuals may enter the church upon arrival, where they will be given a number. Their number will be called once their food box is ready for pick-up.

Empowering Culpeper is an all-volunteer program of People Inc., a Virginia-based community action agency. empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.

Comp plan public engagement eventsAnother public engagement event for development of the new Culpeper County Comprehensive Plan will be held at 6 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 17 at Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Rd.

Registration at the county web site is preferred, but not required. A public engagement event will also be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 24 at Reva Fire Hall.

Need a ride? Call center can helpRappahannock Rapidan Community Services Mobility Specialists in the one-call transit center provide information on all travel modes and directly assist with travel arrangements and training.

They can provide FREE information and referrals for all available public, private, and volunteer transportation services in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock by calling one number—540/829-5300.

Pen-to-Paper meeting upcomingAt the Feb. 1 meeting of this Windmore Foundation for the Arts writers’ group, there was so much laughter, according to a release.

The group’s writers have very good comedic timing. There were also readings from historical writers. Members occasionally offered thoughts about ways to enhance the story, and discussed places where these stories could be published.

Pen-to-Paper’s next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1 at the Culpeper County Library. All are welcome. The prompts for March are March and Dance.

Les Miserables opens Thursday at CCHSThe Culpeper County High School Fine Arts Program will present a production of the iconic Broadway musical at 7 p.m. for three nights, Feb 17-19, in the auditorium.

Featuring updated orchestrations based on the Tony-nominated 2014 Broadway revival, Les Misérables School Edition includes new support materials including a Reference Recording for rehearsals, an enhanced Director’s Guide and an expanded Study Guide.

Pre-order tickets at https://zcu.io/t4LR. For group sales of 15 or more or to make a contribution to the show, contact Maxamie Mitchell at mmitchell@culpeperschools.org.

Human services boards meeting todayThe regular monthly meeting of the boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. today, Feb. 16 in the conference room at Culpeper County Administrative building, 302 N. Main St.

Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting but must follow COVID 19 health screening guidelines. Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact 727-0372 ext. 360.