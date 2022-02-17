Culpeper-area community briefs for Feb. 17, 2022

Help count birds this weekendThe Great Backyard Bird Count will take place Feb. 18-21 in state parks and other outdoor sites around Virginia.

The annual event attracts millions of counters and allows people from all over the world to come together and share their love of birds while celebrating and learning about migration patterns. These observations help scientists better understand global bird populations before their annual migrations, according to a state park release.

State parks having an event this year include Widewater in Stafford, York River in Williamsburg, Hungry Mother in Marion, First Landing in Virginia Beach and Natural Bridge, near Lexington.

“Widewater is a great park to observe the birds due to the diversity of the population in this area. The forest of the park is also diverse and that helps attract a variety of birds,” said State Park Manager Paul Anderson. “Birding clubs, families and people of all ages come out to Widewater because you can easily count over 100 bird types.”

Wintertime provides a better view to watch the birds since trees are bare of their foliage.

Bird watchers spend these four days in their favorite places connecting to nature while logging the number of birds that they see or hear nearby. All participants need to do is log the birds they count in a 15-minute period on at least one of the days of the event.

Those who want to participate can download the Merlin Bird ID app to help identify the birds in their area and the eBird Mobile app to enter bird sightings. virginiastateparks.gov

Chocolates & CabernetEnjoy a romantic weekend Feb. 19-20 at Gray Ghost Vineyards, 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville.

Admission includes wine tasting, generous plate of chocolate desserts, glass of wine and a limited edition collectible glass. Live music by Valerie Von Fange on Feb. 19 and Mike Henry on Feb. 20.

Discount early bird tickets on sale until Thursday. grayghostvineyards.com

Girl power gets boost with new seasonRegistration is now open for the Spring 2022 Season of Girls on the Run Piedmont.

A life-changing program for females aged 8-13, the local nonprofit aims to create joyful, happy and confident girls. Trained coaches use physical activity and dynamic discussions to build social, emotional and physical skills while encouraging healthy habits for life.

The eight-week spring season starts the week of Feb. 28 and ends with a 5K May 7 in Culpeper. Spring 2022 sites for Girls on the Run Piedmont are: Culpeper Middle School, Emerald Hill Elementary, Floyd T. Binns Middle School, Hampton Oaks Elementary, Pearl Sample Elementary and Yowell Elementary.

Sign up at gotrpiedmont.org/Program-Registration. Apply to open a new site or to be a coach in this worthy endeavor.

Free blood pressure screenings this FridayFree blood pressure screenings by Germanna Community College nursing students will be held 8 a.m. to noon this Friday, Feb. 18 at Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Dr. in Culpeper. No appointment is needed.

At noon on Feb. 22, Dr. J. Cullen Hardy, cardiologist at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, will answer questions on COVID-19 and heart health. These programs will be in the cafe at Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Dr. in Culpeper. Masks are encouraged.

Happy Birthday, George WashingtonMary Washington House, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop and Rising Sun Tavern are all offering discounted admission 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Monday, Feb. 21 for George Washington’s Birthday.

Adults tour for $3.50 per museum, youth 6-17 tour for $1.50 per museum.

A reminder that the Mary Washington House in Fredericksburg is a wonderful place to shop for all things Washington-related. The museum store boasts a selection of curated books on George Washington, Mary Washington as well as the period in which they lived.

Looking for a gift for the budding historian? There’s a selection for most age groups from picture books and early readers to chapter books. Visitors also choose from playing cards, quill and ink sets, and several other toys.