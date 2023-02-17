Mardi Gras Saturday in Downtown Culpeper

Mardi Gras-inspired Carnival is back this Saturday in downtown Culpeper.

Sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., Carnival will feature a bayou vibe with over 40 merchant and dining specials along with family-friendly activities and the SAFE Luxury Bingo soiree to end the evening.

Magician & Illusionist Wes Iseli will be performing at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at State Climb, located around back at the State Theatre on South Main Street. A mesmerizing Silks student showcase will follow at 1:30 p.m.

Renaissance characters will be strolling around for Carnival. CRI volunteers will also be circulating, passing out free beads and masks, while supplies last. Check out the Carnival Scavenger Hunt for a chance to win a Downtown Gift Basket, starting at the Visitor Center in the Depot. There will be Medieval Madness 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museum of Culpeper History in the Depot, featuring jousting tournaments, prizes and a take-home craft.

Over on Waters Place, 18 Grams Coffee Lab is hosting a Newfoundland Bourbon Street Parade at 1 p.m. featuring the Newfie Crew, with live music beforehand by the White House Dixie Land Band.

Friends of SAFE present its Mardi Gras-themed luxury bingo 7-11 p.m. at Culpeper Center & Suites. Proceeds support Services to Abused Families’ crucial work in the community. Besides prizes, there will be music, dancing and a taste of New Orleans. Visit culpeperdowntown.com/events/downtown-carnival for more information.

Local students on Mennonite U. dean’s list

Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg congratulates the Fall 2022 Dean’s List honorees. Local students on the dean’s list include: Mild Butsridoung of Culpeper, Taylor Chandler of Gordonsville, Trey Deane of Aroda, Sarah East of Washington, Virginia and Kyle Smith of Madison.

A leader among faith-based, liberal arts universities since 1917, Eastern Mennonite University emphasizes peacebuilding, sustainability, service to others and social justice to students of diverse religious and cultural backgrounds, according to a college release.

See ‘To Sir, with Love,’ ‘Love in the Afternoon’ on big screen

Love is still in the air and on the movie screen for February in the Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

The amorous weekend starts at 7:30 tonight with “To Sir, with Love” (Columbia, 1967).

Sidney Poitier portrays a somewhat reluctant teacher who cares so much for his students that they fall in love with him. A feeling he feels in response. Lulu sings the theme song and it nails the mood of the film. Color, 105 minutes.

For the 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, it’s the silent film, “Love” (MGM, 1927). What says love, at least on the silver screen, more than Greta Garbo and John Gilbert? A story that shows us sometimes love makes us do the wrong things. Also screening is Laurel & Hardy in “Love’ Em & Weep” (Hal Roach-Pathe, 1927). Black & White, 82+18 minutes, with live musical accompaniment by Andrew Simpson.

Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. return for some “Love in the Afternoon” (Warner-Columbia, 1972). This is the French film also known as L’amour, l’après-midi. Director Eric Rohmer’s tale of a happily married man that still dreams of other women, but dream becomes reality. Color, 97 minutes. Rated R.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating at the screenings is on a first-come, first-served basis unless otherwise noted. Wearing face masks is recommended. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Rd. Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate.

Upcoming local Republican meet-and-greets

Calendar of events from the Culpeper County Republican Committee:

Susan Monaco will host a Meet and Greet 2-4 p.m. this Saturday at the GOP Headquarters on South Main Street to discuss her vision and ideas for her candidacy for CCRC Vice Chair Election.

State Sen. Bryce Reeves will host a Camo & Cocktails Meet and Greet 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Madison at the Mill in Orange. Reeves will discuss the upcoming Firehouse Primary Election on May 6 for the Virginia 28th Senate seat.

Candidate Mike Allers will host a Meet and Greet noon to 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Culpeper GOP headquarters to discuss the upcoming Firehouse Primary Election on May 6 for the Virginia 28th Senate seat.

Community Education Workshop at SEE Center

Living the Dream Foundation and Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services are holding a Community Education Workshop 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the S.E.E. Recovery Center on U.S. Ave. in the Town of Culpeper.

The workshop will cover a number of topics related to mental health, including recognizing depression and treatments available, a “Gatekeeper” suicide prevention training and a current state of the community from Culpeper PD. In addition, tours of the RRCS S.E.E. Recovery Center will be given. Free and open to the public. Walk-ins welcome.