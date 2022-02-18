Culpeper-area community briefs for Feb. 18, 2022

‘Les Mis’ on stage at Culpeper HighThe Culpeper County High School Fine Arts Program will present a musical production of “Les Misérables: School Edition,” at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday night in the auditorium.

A musical by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg based on the novel by Victor Hugo.

Lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer with original French text by Boubil and Jean-Marc Natel.

Additional material by James Fenton with orchestrations by John Cameron. Original London production directed and adapted by Trevor Nunn and John Caird with Cameron Mackintosh and the Royal Shakespeare Company. School Edition specially adapted and licensed by Music Theatre International.

Tickets are $6/students and $12/adults.

Farm Management Institute coming to MadisonThe Farm Credit of the Virginias Knowledge Center will host its annual Farm Management Institute at Renback Barn in Rochelle, Madison County 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 30.

Another institute will be held the day before, March 29, at Misty Mountain Farm in Fisher, West Virginia.

The 2022 Farm Management Institutes are free programs at which attendees will hear from Virginia Tech professor Dr. David Kohl and Scott Sink, owner of Hethwood Market and SES Enterprises in Blacksburg.

Kohl will discuss the domestic and global economic outlook and business planning. Sink will speak about shared wins and road blocks while navigating the ownership of an agricultural operation.

“We are excited to host our annual Farm Management Institutes in two locations this year,” said Kyley Clevenger, Farm Credit Knowledge Center Director in a statement. “These events are a great opportunity for agriculturalists to gain valuable insight from industry experts and to network with others in the ag community.”

Register at farmcreditofvirginias.com or email knowledgecenter@fcvirginias.com.

Col. Glasker to host program on ZoomGrowing Up Black in Rappahannock” is the topic of a Black History Month program taking place this Saturday on Zoom.

Retired Col. Samuel Glasker will be featured speaker at the conservation hosted by Scrabble School Preservation Foundation taking place 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 in cooperation with RappAtHome.

Glasker was born and raised in Woodville and attended Scrabble School and was a graduate of George Washington Carver Regional High School in Culpeper County.

He went on to earn degrees from Virginia State College (now University) in Petersburg and an MBA from Shippensburg. Glasker finished VSU as a commissioned officer after completing the ROTC program. He served multiple tours of duty, here in the states and overseas, according to a release. Register to receive the link at nb_robertsc@msn.com or Info@rappathome.org.

Exhibit: Desegregation in Orange SchoolsThe Arts Center in Orange on Main Street is hosting this Black History Month exhibit through March 11.

The display is sponsored by the Orange County African American Historical Society, focusing on the effect Brown v. Board of Education had on schools in Orange County, Virginia.

Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka was a landmark 1954 Supreme Court case in which the justices ruled unanimously that racial segregation of children in public schools was unconstitutional.

This important ruling was one of the cornerstones of the civil rights movement, and helped establish the precedent that “separate-but-equal” education and other services were not, in fact, equal at all, according to a release.

Virginia Festival of the BookThis literacy event will kick off at 7 p.m. on March 19 at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville with a program theme of, Southern Landscapes – Real and Imagined.

Authors Ralph Eubanks (A Place Like Mississippi), Jocelyn Nicole Johnson (My Monticello), and Imani Perry (South to America) will take center stage at this Festival headliner event to discuss the storied fact and fiction of the American South.

The famed storytellers of Mississippi, short stories of the near future in central Virginia, and a historian’s travelogue of the southern states together provide a multigenre exploration of the region and what it means to belong to this place. Moderated by Justin Reid. Book sales and signing will follow. VaBook.org.