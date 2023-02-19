EV Freshman in Richmond as State Senate page

Eastern View High School freshman Joana Manne is spending the start of the new semester in Richmond as a page for the Virginia State Senate, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools.

The 14-year-old is participating in her daily classes virtually after being accepted into the selective Senate Page program for the 2023 session of the General Assembly, which convened Jan. 11.

“The Senate Page Program is a dynamic, engaging and educational experience that honors and preserves the tradition of service to the legislature,” according to the website.

It provides knowledge and understanding to students across the state on the inner workings of state government. It is a unique opportunity for students like Manne, as she and other pages play an important role of assisting day-to-day operations. The pages answer phone calls and attend staff committee meetings while simultaneously engaging in lessons, personalized study sessions and speaker opportunities.

Manne will return to Eastern View with priceless knowledge gained from a unique experience once the 60-day General Assembly session ends in late February. Interested in applying for a future spot in the Senate Page Program? See virginiageneralassembly.gov.

Open House this week at Culpeper Christian School

Culpeper Christian School will hold an Open House from 6-7 p.m. on Feb. 23 on site at 810 Old Rixeyville Rd.

Families interested in enrolling for 2023-24 school year are welcome to come and tour the school, meet teachers and enjoy the finished projects at the middle school Academic Fair. This is a free event and registration is not required.

Questions? Contact 540/825-4208 or office@culpeperchristianschool.com.

For more information, visit culpeperchristianschool.com or their Facebook page.

Carver anniversary jubilee today in Madison County

George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association is hosting a 75th Anniversary Jubilee luncheon at 2 p.m. today at the Madison County firehouse, located at 1223 N. Main St.

The theme is, “Telling Our Story: Let the Music Play.” Highlights of the program will include a display of Madison County advocates for Carver in the 1940s in addition to music as a characteristic of Carver’s success.

Featured will be Madison-born John “Dykes” Hunter, Edward “Skip” Gordon (Orange county native) and others who started a high school band in 1957 called The Jazz Hoppers. The band members, while still in high school at Carver, performed throughout the region, including on the Milt Grant show in Washington, D.C.

Their instruments will be on display at the jubilee luncheon having been professionally played for many years after The Jazz Hoppers’ 1959 graduation. Tickets are $15.

CCHS Class of 2003 20-year reunion on tap

Members of the Culpeper County High School Class of 2003 are coordinating a 20 year reunion and want to make sure everyone in their class knows about it.

Organizers are actively looking for fellow classmates from the CCHS Class of 2003: “Yes, that’s right, it has been 20 years and we are working on our special reunion. We need you! We have located half of the class and now need your help,” according to a news release from Laura Burgess (Laura Renee).

Graduates of the 2003 class or those who know people in that class are asked to contact Culpeper.classof2003@gmail.com or through the private Facebook group, Culpeper High School Class of 2003.

Upcoming School Division events

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

Feb. 20: No School for Students–Parent Teacher-Conferences, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

No School for Students–Parent Teacher-Conferences, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 21: A.G. Richardson Elementary School Spirit Night at Chili’s Grill & Bar, 15181 Montanus Drive, All Day

A.G. Richardson Elementary School Spirit Night at Chili’s Grill & Bar, 15181 Montanus Drive, All Day Feb. 21: Culpeper Middle School Festival Concert, Eastern View High School Auditorium, 6:30 p.m.

Culpeper Middle School Festival Concert, Eastern View High School Auditorium, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22: Culpeper County School Board Admin Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8 a.m.

Culpeper County School Board Admin Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8 a.m. Feb. 23: Culpeper County High School Musical Weekend–Rock of Ages, Auditorium, 6:45-9 p.m.

Culpeper County High School Musical Weekend–Rock of Ages, Auditorium, 6:45-9 p.m. Feb. 23: Pearl Sample Elementary School PTO Spirit Night, Panera Bread, 15241 Creativity Drive, 4–8 p.m.

Pearl Sample Elementary School PTO Spirit Night, Panera Bread, 15241 Creativity Drive, 4–8 p.m. Feb. 24: CCHS Musical Weekend–Rock of Ages, Auditorium, 6:45-9 p.m.

CCHS Musical Weekend–Rock of Ages, Auditorium, 6:45-9 p.m. Feb. 25: CCHS Musical Weekend–Rock of Ages, Auditorium, 6:45-9 p.m.

CCHS Musical Weekend–Rock of Ages, Auditorium, 6:45-9 p.m. Feb. 27: CCSB Regular Work Session includes FY24 Budget Development, CCHS Studio, 6 p.m.

CCSB Regular Work Session includes FY24 Budget Development, CCHS Studio, 6 p.m. March 1: Virginia School Board Association Central Regional Forum, Albemarle County, 5-7:30 p.m.

Virginia School Board Association Central Regional Forum, Albemarle County, 5-7:30 p.m. March 2: Farmington Elementary School STEAM Night, Gym, 5 p.m.

Museum admission slashed for George’s birthday

In honor of George Washington’s Birthday, guests will receive half off standard admission rates Monday at Washington Heritage Museums in Fredericksburg.

Visit Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Mary Washington House or Rising Sun Tavern 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 20. This is a perfect opportunity to get to know Fredericksburg history a little better, with support, in part from Lewis Insurance Associates. The Mary Washington Monument and Lodge is now a part of Washington Heritage Museums.

Rep for CRI will be special speaker for Jefferson Ruritans

The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner, special program and meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 18498 Springs Rd. There is no cost to attend and everyone is invited.

The evening will begin with a delicious dinner. The program speaker will be Glen Hoffherr from Culpeper Renaissance Inc., an organization that ensures a growing and stable commercial center in downtown Culpeper. Hoffherr will speak on what CRI does specifically, what it does for the community and their upcoming schedule of events for 2023.

A short Ruritan business meeting will follow. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. Members get to know others in the community while helping the community. New members or visitors always welcome, from school age to senior citizens. For more information, call 540/937-5119 or visit JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.